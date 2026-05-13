CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Glen Hauenstein, along with the prior appointment of Walter Cho of Korean Air to the Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Glen and Walter to the WestJet Group Board," said WestJet Group Chairman of the Board, Chris Burley. "Their combined years of experience in the aviation sector bring valuable industry perspective to the board and will strengthen the long-term growth plan of the WestJet Group."

Mr. Hauenstein, formerly President of Delta, was instrumental in leading Delta's evolution from a primarily domestic carrier into a global airline, significantly expanding its international network and strengthening strategic partnerships worldwide. His leadership helped set new industry standards in customer loyalty, revenue management, and premium service offerings, contributing to Delta's long-term growth and competitiveness.

"I am proud to join the WestJet Group Board as the airline continues to drive innovation and strengthen strategic partnerships, all with a continued commitment on delivering reliable air travel and long-term growth," said Glen Hauenstein, WestJet Group Board member.

In addition, the WestJet Group recognizes Christoph Mueller, who will be retiring from the Board of Directors on June 30, 2026, following six years of exceptional service.

"I speak on behalf of the WestJet Group Board of Directors in thanking Christoph for the positive and lasting impact he has made on the company during his time with us," said Burley. "Christoph's expertise and strategic leadership were essential to advancing priorities and strengthening the organization."

Learn more at westjet.com.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com

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SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information, contact: WestJet media relations at [email protected]