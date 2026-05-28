CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced the planned retirement of WestJet Group Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President of WestJet Airlines Diederik Pen. Timing is dependent on onboarding his successor, but is anticipated for the first quarter of 2027, at the latest. Until then, he will stay fully in charge of overseeing the airline and leading operations teams. A global search for his successor is underway; Diederik is actively involved in the search process and will be supporting a seamless transition.

WestJet Group Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President of WestJet Airlines Diederik Pen

"I respect Diederik's decision to retire for personal reasons; WestJetters, including myself, will miss his abundance of care, energy and leadership. As a highly respected and trusted member of our executive team, I am appreciative of Diederik's contributions to date and have full trust in his unwavering dedication to his role through the remainder of his tenure," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group CEO. "Among his many accomplishments over the past five years, Diederik has been central in safety and delivering operational improvements that have allowed us to scale our network and improve our reliability. I look forward to continuing to work together until his retirement."

Diederik joined WestJet in late 2021, leading operations through a period of recovery and supporting the safe restart and scaling of the airline as post-COVID demand returned. Diederik has negotiated several high-impact contracts with our labour partners, and has led major operational transitions and transformation, including the successful integration of Swoop and Sunwing Airlines, delivering a more resilient, efficient, and competitive airline. As a respected aviation leader, Diederik has been pivotal in strengthening relationships across the industry, both as the accountable executive with Transport Canada and through his people leadership.

"My time at WestJet has been among the most fulfilling of my career," said Pen. "Nearing three decades of aviation experience, I have had the good fortune of working with remarkable aviation professionals across multiple continents. It's been a unique last five years navigating challenges unlike any the industry has seen. I am grateful to have done so alongside our extraordinary, dedicated and resilient team of WestJetters and it is deeply personal to me to ensure this team is set up for future, sustainable success."

Diederik intends to take some time with his family and to continue to pursue his interest in social impact efforts through his Board involvement with LiveDifferent.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

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