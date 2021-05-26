The recipients of these grants were given the news in March 2021 and their reactions were captured in a new WestJet/ITAC video, WestJet & ITAC: supporting Indigenous tourism in Canada . The Indigenous tourism businesses that received the grants will be spotlighted on WestJet's social channels and its newsroom over the next year.

"We are pleased to be able to support these Indigenous businesses as they work their way to recovery," said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice President. "WestJet is a proud partner of ITAC, and is committed to advancing reconciliation by growing opportunities for indigenous entrepreneurs and sharing with the global travel industry the importance of Indigenous tourism, a unique, important and developing sector of Canadian tourism."

"WestJet has been an amazing partner for ITAC and a true advocate for Indigenous tourism in Canada, championing and collaborating on marketing campaigns, which provide much needed support to Indigenous tourism businesses during this difficult time," says Keith Henry, President and CEO of ITAC. "WestJet has effectively engaged with Indigenous tourism businesses and communities and fully understands the importance of reconciliation and the layered, but necessary, path to achieve it."

The WestJet/ITAC strategic national partnership is a three-year commitment that outlines how the airline will foster opportunities for Indigenous tourism by showcasing Indigenous People's culture and history while bringing global audiences to take part in Indigenous tourism experiences.

This summer, WestJet and ITAC are encouraging Canadians to support local tourism organizations, including local Indigenous tourism businesses from coast to coast to coast, while following all public health and safety guidelines. Destination Canada has stated that if Canadians shift two-thirds of their planned spend on international leisure travel towards domestic tourism, it will make up for the estimated $19 billion shortfall currently facing our visitor economy and will help sustain 150,000 jobs while accelerating recovery by one year.

"The situation facing the travel and tourism industry overall has been devastating," continued Avery. "We encourage Canadians to support Indigenous businesses in their communities and across the country when it is safe to do so."

Recipients of the 2020/2021 WestJet/ITAC grants:

Feast Café Bistro: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Moonstone Creation: Calgary, Alberta

Talaysay Tours: Vancouver, British Columbia

Moccasin Trails: Kamloops, British Columbia

Indigenous World Winery: Kelowna, British Columbia

North Star Adventures: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Aurora Village: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Indigenous Experiences: Gatineau, Quebec

Miqmak Catering Indigenous Kitchen: Roxboro, Quebec



For more information about the nine recipients, please visit: www.westjet.com/en-ca/best-of-travel/indigenous-travel.

For more information about indigenous experiences across the country: visit http://www.destinationindigenous.ca/

About the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada

The Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) is a national non-profit Indigenous tourism industry organization established in 2015. ITAC is the lead organization tasked with growing and promoting the Indigenous tourism industry across the country. Inspired by a vision for a thriving Indigenous tourism economy sharing authentic, memorable and enriching experiences, ITAC develops relationships with groups and regions with similar mandates to enable collective support, product development, promotion and marketing of authentic Indigenous tourism businesses in a respectful protocol.

For more information about Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, please visit: DestinationIndigenous.ca

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. Starting with 250 employees, five destinations and three aircraft, by 2019 the airline had grown to 14,000 employees, 180 aircraft and served more than 100 destinations in 23 countries.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2021 Five Star Major Airline (APEX)

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

