WestJet and Icelandair deepen partnership with reciprocal codeshare agreement

Expanded partnership will connect guests via Keflavik from Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg to Icelandair's network across Europe

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet and Icelandair signed a reciprocal codeshare agreement at the 2026 IATA AGM, offering guests in Iceland and on both sides of the Atlantic enhanced access to a broader network of destinations with the ease of a single booking and ticket, as well as through checked baggage. Pending regulatory approval, WestJet guests will be able to seamlessly access more than 10 destinations across Europe via a convenient connection at Keflavík International Airport (KEF).

John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer and Helgi Már Björgvinsson, Icelandair Head of Airline Partnerships & International Relations sign reciprocal codeshare agreement at the 2026 IATA AGM.

"Strengthening our longstanding partnership with Icelandair marks an important step in expanding choice and connectivity to Canadians. By leveraging Icelandair's extensive network through Reykjavik, we're opening more seamless access to Europe while deepening a partnership that delivers greater value and convenience for travellers," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We are proud to establish deeper ties with Icelandair and look forward to connecting our complementary networks in a convenient way for our shared guests."

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO said, "We are pleased to develop our partnership with WestJet as our first Canadian codeshare partner airline to further expand our global network and offer our customers even greater choice and connectivity. This collaboration simplifies travel between Canada, Iceland and mainland Europe, and enables more seamless journeys across our combined networks."

Later this month, WestJet will begin non-stop service to KEF from Edmonton and Winnipeg and due to popular demand, WestJet seasonal summer flying between KEF and Calgary has returned for the 2026 summer travel season. These routes will be supported by WestJet's codeshare partnership with Icelandair, opening easy onward connections to Icelandair's European network beyond Reykjavik through multiple Canadian cities.

In addition to the benefits available to WestJet guests travelling to Europe, travel into Canada will now be easier for European and Icelandic adventurers. Icelandair guests can seamlessly connect with one stop to a collection of Canadian cities across WestJet's domestic network.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For more information, visit westjet.com