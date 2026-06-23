Livery signifies seven-year partnership renewal as the official airline of Canada's team

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays by taking it to new heights – 35,000 feet to be exact. The airline unveiled a specially designed co-branded Toronto Blue Jays Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, connecting fans in communities across Canada and reinforcing WestJet's position as a leading national airline.

From runway to home run: WestJet unveils Toronto Blue Jays co-branded aircraft

"Our renewed partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays represents a shared commitment to bringing Canadians closer together through meaningful, memorable moments," said Samantha Taylor, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Experience Officer.

"Together, we are creating opportunities to connect fans to the game they love while celebrating the spirit of community that unites us across the country. Our co-branded aircraft is a bold and visible symbol of that connection, proudly showcasing our partnership from coast-to-coast-to-coast and reinforcing our shared dedication to delivering exceptional experiences for Canadians."

The co-branded livery on WestJet tail #386 was revealed during a special celebration at the WestJet YYZ hangar. Nearly 1,000 WestJetters, Toronto Blue Jays representatives, and community members gathered to commemorate the long-standing partnership and get an insider look at the aircraft livery. Among the celebrations were Toronto Blue Jays alumni Edwin Encarnación and Pat Borders, and even an appearance from ACE, the Toronto Blue Jays' beloved mascot.

The livery connects the dynamic energy that defines both WestJet and the Toronto Blue Jays. The iconic colours paired with the sweeping design depict the action of an aircraft at takeoff and the arc of a ball soaring off the bat. Guests should keep their eyes to the skies as the aircraft is scheduled to take its first flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport on June 24.

"This partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays is rooted in uniting Canadians through shared experiences, a deep love of the game and building connections that go beyond the field," said Steve McClelland, Vice President, Loyalty and Strategic Partnerships, WestJet.

Originally established in 2012, the renewed agreement coincides with a milestone year for both organizations, as the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate their 50th season and WestJet marks 30 years of connecting Canadians. The new livery and WestJet's newest player ambassador, Ernie Clement, are just a few of the moments that celebrate the iconic partnership.

"Our partnership with WestJet has been instrumental in bringing Blue Jays baseball to fans across Canada," said Mark Ditmars, Vice President, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "As we celebrate our 50th season, this renewed commitment – and the unveiling of this co-branded aircraft – reflects our share values of teamwork and building community."

WestJet continues its commitment to building meaningful, long-term relationships that resonate with Canadians – fostering community connection and celebrating the moments that bring people together.

To learn more about WestJet's partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, visit: westjet.com/bluejays

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

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SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership