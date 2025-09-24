Twenty-one teams from across Calgary compete to haul 67,000-pound aircraft, raising money for Canadian families in need of medical care far from home

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet celebrates Hope Air's annual Haul for Hope in Calgary today with a record number of all WestJet employee teams competing to haul a 67,000-pound Q400 aircraft to raise money for Hope Air. Of the total teams in Calgary competing, 10 of them are comprised of WestJet employees from across all areas of the business, signifying care and commitment to community investment.

WestJet and Hope Air’s annual ‘Haul for Hope’ takes off in Calgary with record-breaking participation (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"I am proud to once again participate in Hope Air's Haul for Hope alongside 260 fellow participants who share in our commitment to provide Canadians in financial need access vital medical care far from home," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Chief Executive Officer. "Our longstanding partnership with Hope Air is a testament to how essential air travel is in Canada and with 41 domestic destinations across WestJet's network, we are proud to support Hope Air in their mission to make it easier for Canadians to access vital medical care."

"We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible energy, teamwork, and generosity at our final Haul for Hope in Calgary," said Mark Rubinstein, CEO of Hope Air. "Thanks to WestJet, our amazing participants, and the Calgary International Airport (YYC) community, this event will have a direct impact on the patients and families who rely on Hope Air to access life-saving medical care far from home. Together, we've proven that when a community comes together, distance and cost don't have to be barriers to care."

"YYC Calgary International Airport connects Canadians across the country and around the world," said Chris Dinsdale, President and CEO, Calgary Airports. "We're proud to join with WestJet to raise funds for Hope Air, to support access to critical health care for everyone."

Since 2007, WestJet and Hope Air have partnered to provide thousands of flights for Canadian families in need of medical care and fundraised thousands of dollars for Hope Air through the gift of flight, signifying the transformative impact of this partnership.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

