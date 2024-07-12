WestJet and AMFA agreement ratified

WestJet continues operational recovery and guest support efforts

CALGARY, AB, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the first collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), the certified union representing WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees was ratified.

"Reaching this milestone is good news for our organization and our guests, solidifying a five-year agreement that provides stability to our business and reflects the instrumental value and contributions of our Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "While we are grateful to have achieved resolution with a clear path forward together as a unified team, we recognize that the unprecedented impact of the disruption over July long weekend is still concerning for our guests, the communities we serve and our people."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

[email protected]