WestJet adding to fleet in 2025 through leasing of five new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Additional aircraft furthers airline's leading narrowbody orderbook, enhancing capacity to fulfill network growth

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced the acquisition of five brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to its fleet, adding to the airline's already significant multi-billion-dollar investment in its orderbook. The airline expects to receive delivery of the aircraft in early 2025, after recently completing leasing agreements with China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CDB Aviation) for three aircraft and international aircraft leasing company, Avolon for two aircraft.

"We are adding these five aircraft to our 737 MAX family very soon and look forward to this additional capacity enhancing our already forecasted fleet expansion, further enabling our execution of providing affordable and diverse air travel options for our guests," said Mike Scott, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. "As Canada's coast-to-coast leisure champion and western home carrier, the continued expansion of our fleet in tandem with our low-cost foundation is a key accelerator of our growth strategy."

Combined with its existing order book, WestJet will now receive as many as 22 brand new Boeing 737 MAX airplanes before the end of 2025, and up to 62 additional airplanes of this type before the end of 2028. This makes WestJet's narrowbody orderbook the largest of any Canadian airline.

"CDB Aviation values our expanding relationship with WestJet and we are pleased to be able to support the airline's fleet expansion in an environmentally friendly manner as we lease these three new fuel-efficient B737-8 aircraft direct from our orderbook," stated Jie Chen, CDB Aviation's Chief Executive Officer.

"We're delighted to be expanding on our strong relationship with Westjet and are pleased to support WestJet's fleet expansion needs from our Boeing orderbook," said Paul Geaney, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Avolon. "We expect to see continued growth for the aviation sector in the coming years, including in North America, and are excited to provide a fleet solution to a strategic customer in the region."

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 146 airlines in 65 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,035 aircraft, as of 31 December 2023. www.avolon.aero

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing") a 38-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]