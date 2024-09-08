Westgold to be included in the ASX 200 index

PERTH, Western Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Company will be included in the S&P/ASX 200 index effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, 23 September 2024.

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

View PDF Westgold to be Included in ASX 200 Index (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

"Westgold's admission to the prestigious S&P/ASX 200 index is a direct result of the efforts of our people delivering safe and profitable ounces for our shareholders. This strategy has seen Westgold's market capitalisation grow to ~A$2.7 billion at market close on 6 September 2024.

Our focus now pivots to organic growth and we start FY25 as an unhedged, +400,000 oz per annum, dual listed gold producer with strategic operating footprints in two of Western Australia's most productive goldfields. Our expanded portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets provides an Australian growth platform that can be optimised for scale, then leveraged for profitability that delivers enhanced returns for our shareholders."

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX and TSX by the Board.

Forward Looking Statements

These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the Company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations - Australia, Kasun Liyanaarachchi | Investor Relations Manager, [email protected], +61 458 564 483; Investor Relations - North America, Rob Buchanan | CPIR, [email protected], +1 416-309-0600