Figure 8: Southern Goldfields Location Map (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 9: Plan view schematic of the Fletcher zone at Beta Hunt (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 10: Fletcher schematic long-section: select drill results returned during Q4 FY25 (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 11: Beta Hunt FY25 Life of Mine plan schematic long-section: select drill results returned in Q4 FY25 (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 12: Two Boys schematic long-section : select drill results returned in Q4 FY25 (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Figure 13: Southern Goldfields priority Greenfields exploration targets for CY25 (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

View PDF June 2025 Quarterly Exploration Results (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

MURCHISON



The Starlight mine continues to deliver impressive drilling results from both the Nightfall and Starlight lodes: 10.00m at 26.42g/t Au from 149.00m in NF1050GC01; 4.43m at 264.37g/t Au from 111.00m and 15.15m at 17.11g/t Au from 173.00m in NF1050GC42; 14.05m at 11.43g/t Au from 214.00m in ST825RD06; 4.00m at 34.69g/t Au from 180.00m in ST840RD12; and 7.50m at 17.04g/t Au from 123.00m in ST840RD22.

The Starlight mine continues to deliver impressive drilling results from both the Nightfall and Starlight lodes: Exciting results from the emerging Polar Star lode at the Bluebird - South Junction mine include: 3.03m at 157.10g/t Au from 270.00m in 25BLDD001.

mine include: Drilling at the high-grade Great Fingall mine shows the potential of the Golden Crown and Great Fingall Reefs along with that of newer discoveries such as Sovereign: 7.23m at 12.25g/t Au from 312.00m in 24GCDD017; 7.76m at 6.56g/t Au from 312.00m in 24GFDD093; and 15.96m at 23.17g/t Au from 264.00m in 24SVDD038A.





SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS



At Beta Hunt, the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Fletcher zone Stage 1 exceeded expectations, delivering 2.3Moz from 1km of the known 2km strike



Drilling within the Western Flanks zone at Beta Hunt reinforces Westgold's view of the upside across this under-drilled yet extensive gold system, with exceptional results including: 8.03m at 101.72g/t Au from 8.00m in AWLINKDD-15AG; 55.50m at 4.51g/t Au from 179.00m in AWLINKDD-24AG; and 6.90m at 372.32g/t Au from 8.00m in WWSP4-31AG.

At Beta Hunt, the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Fletcher zone Stage 1 exceeded expectations, delivering 2.3Moz from 1km of the known 2km strike Drilling within the Western Flanks zone at Beta Hunt reinforces Westgold's view of the upside across this under-drilled yet extensive gold system, with exceptional results including: $9M spent on exploration and resource development in Q4 FY25 - with $43M invested for full FY25.

- with invested for full FY25. 16 underground and 2 surface drill rigs operating.

* True width has not been calculated.

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"This quarter Westgold completed 82km of drilling and invested $9M in resource development and exploration. The delivery of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.3Moz from Stage 1 of the Fletcher Zone at Beta Hunt was a major milestone and double the mid-point of the Stage 1 Exploration Target for Fletcher from just 1km of the known 2km strike length.

The flow of strong drill results from our largest and emerging mines continues and shows the untapped value within our existing Mineral Resource base. The results from Starlight, South Junction, Great Fingall and Beta Hunt are outstanding and continue to build confidence in our portfolio .

Westgold will build on the $43M invested in exploration and resource development in FY25. In FY26 our drill teams will continue to extend mine lives across the portfolio, test our best emerging exploration targets and unlock the inherent value we hold across two of Western Australia's most prolific goldfields."

Overview

In Q4 FY25, Westgold invested $9M in exploration and resource definition across its portfolio. The Company drilled a total of 81,561m, as summarised by the table below.

Table 1: Group Drilling Statistics - Q4 FY25

Region Diamond (m) RC Drilling (m) AC Drilling (m) Auger (m) Total (m) Murchison 43,438 3,579 1,373 15 48,405 Southern Goldfields 30,702 2,454 0 0 33,156

Exceptional intercepts returned this quarter from drilling activities are listed below:

Table 2: Exceptional drilling intercepts returned in Q4 FY25 (+100 gram metre intervals)

Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From

(m) Dip Azi Total

Length (m) Gram

metres Starlight Nightfall NF1050GC01 7,199,054 636,388 52 10.00m at 26.42g/t Au 149 -12 109 170.6 264.24

NF1050GC40 7,199,055 636,388 53 26.10m at 6.62g/t Au 160 2 99 91.6 172.74

NF1050GC42 7,199,055 636,388 53 4.43m at 264.37g/t Au 111 3 88 54.9 1,171.15









15.15m at 17.11g/t Au 173





259.21 Starlight ST835GC02 7,198,562 636,544 -159 17.08m at 6.17g/t Au 26 16 33 51.7 105.35

ST835GC03 7,198,583 636,540 -159 9.62m at 14.35g/t Au 41 13 7 70 138.02

ST825RD06 7,199,024 636,446 -102 14.05m at 11.43g/t Au 214 -51 51 316.6 160.64

ST840RD12 7,198,701 636,410 -159 4.00m at 34.69g/t Au 180 -22 23 200.5 138.75 Great Fingall Sovereign 24SVDD038A 6,961,714 584,227 141 15.96m at 23.17g/t Au 264 -53 264 317.42 369.79 Beta Hunt Fletcher FF475SP-61AEA 6,543,693 375,041 -473.05 27.00m at 4.24g/t Au 472 -55 235 905.98 114.50

WF490DD-47AE 6,543,672 374,949 -483.95 50.00m at 2.83g/t Au 661 -49 262 952 141.50 Western Flanks AW325SP-04AG 6,544,549 374,490 -322.15 13.00m at 18.18g/t Au 124 -35 254 236.7 236.30

AWLINKDD-15AG 6,544,332 374,724 -286.05 8.03m at 101.72g/t Au 8 -34 255 180.05 816.80

AWLINKDD-20AG 6,544,332 374,724 -286.05 14.75m at 8.71g/t Au 214 -44 236 236.6 128.50

AWLINKDD-24AG 6,544,332 374,722 -286.05 55.50m at 4.51g/t Au 179 -45 219 281.7 250.30

WWSP4-31AG 6,544,073 374,941 -397.89 6.90m at 372.32g/t Au 8 -36 248 281.7 2,569.00 Fletcher FF475SP-61AEA 6,543,693 375,041 -473.05 27.00m at 4.24g/t Au 472 -55 235 905.98 126.50 Bluebird Bluebird 25BLDD066 7,043,942 641,579 47 6.71m at 15.50g/t Au 100 -44 101 148.82 104.01 Polar Star 25BLDD001 7,043,581 641,434 105 3.03m at 157.10g/t Au 270 11 113 308.5 476.01 South Junction 25BLDD017 7,043,581 641,433 103 21.50m at 7.16g/t Au 185 -19 148 408.12 153.94

Westgold had 16 underground drill rigs and 2 surface drill rigs operating at the end of the quarter. The surface drill rigs were operating at Fortnum and Reedy, and the underground rigs were operating at Starlight (3), Bluebird (3), Great Fingall (2), Big Bell (1), Beta Hunt (6) and Two Boys (1).

Murchison

Westgold drilled 48,405m in the Murchison in Q4 FY25.

Resource Development Activities

Starlight (Fortnum)

Given the ongoing Resource Definition and production success at Nightfall, the Company has continued to prioritise geology work in this area at its Starlight mine. This quarter Nightfall has once again provided a string of high-grade results ahead of the production front of the mine, some of the most specular being:

10.00m at 26.42g/t Au from 149.00m in NF1050GC01; and

4.43m at 264.37g/t Au from 111.00m and 15.15m at 17.11g/t Au from 173.00m in NF1050GC42.

Despite the ongoing prominence of Nightfall, the Starlight lodes continue to make a strong contribution to output from the mine, with better results from Starlight this quarter including:

14.05m at 11.43g/t Au from 214.00m in ST825RD06;

4.00m at 34.69g/t Au from 180.00m in ST840RD12; and

7.50m at 17.04g/t Au from 123.00m in ST840RD22.

Bluebird- South Junction (Meekatharra)

At Bluebird - South Junction, the focus of drilling works has reflected the expanding mine scale. Drilling has targeted the Bluebird lodes, the large-scale South Junction Mineral Resource and the growing Polar Star lodes, with highlights including:

6.71m at 15.50g/t Au from 100.00m in 25BLDD066 (Bluebird);

3.03m at 157.10g/t Au from 270.00m in 25BLDD001 (Polar Star); and

21.50m at 7.16g/t Au from 185.00m in 25BLDD017 ( South Junction ).

Big Bell (Cue)

At Cue, the ongoing success of re-accessing the Big Bell Upper Cave (Upper Cave) has allowed Westgold to allocate more focus to this area of the mine in the FY26 Big Bell mine plan. In Q4 FY25, production from the Upper Cave totalled 60% of total mine output from Big Bell, validating this approach.

Given the Upper Cave's increasing importance to the medium-term plan, Westgold has recommenced drilling in this area of the mine, providing the data required for consistent and elevated rates of profitable production. Results such those presented below highlight the significant opportunity that exists in the Upper Cave, which is independent from the Lower Cave, located higher in the mine, and critically, already capitally and operationally developed.

21.20m at 3.20g/t Au from 19.00m in 25BBDD0003;

12.03m at 5.68g/t Au from 25.00m in 25BBDD0015; and

14.67m at 3.83g/t Au from 24.00m in 25BBDD0016.

Great Fingall (Cue)

The early mining opportunity at Great Fingall was executed this quarter, with production starting from the Great Fingall Flats, an area outside the scope of the Great Fingall Feasibility Study mine plan.

With the initial production milestone reached, Westgold has stepped up its drilling effort, with multiple rigs defining and infilling early production areas from the Golden Crown and Great Fingall virgin stopes, as well as advancing opportunities outside of the current mine plan such as the Sovereign Reef.

Better results returned from this work at Golden Crown in the current quarter include:

7.23m at 12.25g/t Au from 312.00m in 24GCDD017; and

8.22m at 6.68g/t Au from 194.00m in 25GCDD013.

At Great Fingall the high-grade nature of the primary orebody is demonstrated by results such as:

7.76m at 6.56g/t Au from 312.00m in 24GFDD093; and

6.27m at 7.75g/t Au from 270.00m in 24GFDD096.

Whilst at Sovereign, the significant exploration upside of the mine complex is highlighted by:

4.85m at 3.37g/t Au from 71.00m in 24SVDD023; and

15.96m at 23.17g/t Au from 264.00m in 24SVDD038A.

Westgold is following up on this drilling success with two rigs active and a third to be deployed into Great Fingall in Q1, FY26.

Greenfields Exploration Activities

Greenfields activities in the Murchison included:

The completion of the Murphy Creek Aircore (AC) drilling program at Peak Hill (Fortnum);

Commencement of the Labouchere RC program (Fortnum); and

Commencement of the Triton – Rand Gap diamond drilling program at Reedy (Meekatharra).

The Labouchere and Triton – Rand Gap programs were ongoing at the end of the quarter, with results expected in Q1 FY26. Drill planning was ongoing throughout the quarter, with priority targets at Jubilee (Peak Hill) and Meekatharra North (Meekatharra) ready for execution.

Fortnum – Labouchere RC Program

During the quarter, the Labouchere RC program at Fortnum commenced with 21 holes for 3,167m drilled by the end of the period. The program is targeting potential structural repeats south of the historic Labouchere mine which produced 1.2Mt at 2.47g/t Au for 95.4Koz, as well as follow-up testing of targets defined by recent aircore drilling.

Assay results for the program were pending at the end of the quarter.

Peak Hill - Murphy Creek AC Program

The Murphy Creek AC drill program was completed early in the quarter with 28 holes for 1,416m drilled during the current quarter and 56 holes for 3,315m drilled across the program. The program tested identified targets along strike to the northwest of the Company's Durack deposit which currently hosts an Indicated and Inferred Resource of 2.9Mt at 1.2g/t Au for 111Koz[1]. This potential strike extension has not previously been effectively tested due to the presence of very shallow Bryah Basin volcanic "cover".

Significant results from this program included:

6.00m at 1.76g/t from 52.00m to EOH including 1.00m at 5.96g/t in hole 25MCAC045.

13.00m at 0.93g/t from 39.00m including 4.00m at 2.22g/t from 45.00m in hole 25MCAC012.

5.00m at 1.20g/t from 59.00m to EOH in hole 25MCAC020.

These early-stage results are very encouraging, and a follow-up drill program is being designed to assess the potential for basement mineralisation.

Reedy – Triton – Rand Gap DD Program

The Triton – Rand Gap diamond drilling program at Reedy's commenced during the quarter, with 2 holes completed for 1,142.1m, and two holes in progress for a further 459.2m of drilling to the end of the quarter.

The Triton and Rand mines have produced 1.90Mt at 6.20g/t Au for 379Koz from past open pit and underground mining. This program is targeting the plunge intersection between high-grade lodes plunging north from Triton and high-grade lodes plunging south from Rand.

Assay results for 25REDD002 were received during the quarter, with a single significant intersection returned from a narrow zone of silica-biotite alteration in the Reedy Dolerite. The remainder of the program is still being completed, and assays are pending.

1 Refer to ASX announcement titled "2024 Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserves – Updated" – 23 September 2024

Southern Goldfields

Westgold drilled 33,156m in the Southern Goldfields in Q4 FY25.

Resource Development activity

Beta Hunt (Kambalda)

Six drill rigs have remained active at Beta Hunt throughout Q4, focused on continuing to expand the Mineral Resource base and provide the necessary definition to allow for efficient mining execution.

Across the Company, the most significant event in the Resource Definition space during the quarter was the delivery of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Stage 1 of the Fletcher zone, totalling 31Mt at 2.3g/t Au for 2.3Moz Au. Fletcher is a gold-bearing shear zone located approximately 50 metres west of the Western Flanks vein system, within the Hunt Block of the Beta Hunt Mine at Kambalda. It is interpreted as a parallel, structural analogue to the Western Flanks and A Zone deposits, and is considered the third major mineralised shear zone system hosted in the Hunt Block.

Table 3: Stage 1 Fletcher Zone Mineral Resource Estimate

Stage 1 Fletcher Zone Mineral Resource Estimate Classification Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t Au) Ounces (Au) Measured 0 0.00 0 Indicated 3,708,000 2.5 295,000 Inferred 27,266,000 2.3 2,030,000 Total 30,974,000 2.3 2,325,000

In September 2024, Westgold declared a global Fletcher Zone Exploration Target of 23-27Mt at 2.1-2.5g/t Au for 1.6-2.1Moz, including a Stage 1 Exploration Target of 12–16Mt at 2.1-2.5g/t Au for 0.8-1.2Moz Au. An aggressive drilling campaign has resulted in a Mineral Resource Estimates that has doubled the mid-point of the Stage 1 Exploration Target[2]. Westgold is continuing to capitalise on this success with drilling ongoing at Fletcher, producing results during the current quarter such as:

27.00m at 4.24g/t Au from 472.00m , 10.00m at 4.48g/t Au from 725.00m and 10.00m at 3.56g/t Au from 742.00m in FF475SP-61AEA;

21.00m at 2.03g/t Au from 210.00m , 32.40m at 1.79g/t Au from 292.00m , 2.05m at 34.41g/t Au from 335.00m and 31.00m at 1.69g/t Au from 709.00m in WF440DD-37AE; and

16.00m at 5.56g/t Au from 245.00m , 22.00m at 2.64g/t Au from 368m and 50.00m at 2.83g/t Au from 661.00m in WF490DD-47AE.

2 Refer to ASX release titled "Fletcher Exploration Target Defined at 1.6 - 2.1Moz Au" – 16 September 2024.

Whilst the Fletcher MRE was the highlight of Resources Definition activities at Beta Hunt this quarter, the most spectacular Resource Definition drilling results received during the reporting period have been from the production mainstay Western Flanks area.

Western Flanks is one of two main production zones and currently the major driver of mine output at Beta Hunt. Results such as those received this quarter will ensure that Western Flanks remains integral to the success of Beta Hunt well into the future.

8.03m at 101.72g/t Au from 8.00m in AWLINKDD-15AG;

55.50m at 4.51g/t Au from 179.00m in AWLINKDD-24AG; and

6.90m at 372.32g/t Au from 8.00m in WWSP4-31AG.

Additionally, A Zone and Cowcill have continued to see significant drilling effort this quarter in keeping with Westgold's strategy to develop independent production zones which complement the current mine plan, and take advantage of existing capital infrastructure.

Whilst A Zone is already a key constituent of the Beta Hunt mine plan, lifting the contribution from A Zone and integrating deposits such as Cowcill will significantly de-risk Westgold's plans to lift outputs at Beta Hunt.

Higginsville

At Higginsville, Westgold is continuing to have success at its small-scale Two Boys mine, with ongoing drilling defining a clear high-grade trend within the broader Two Boys system as demonstrated by recent results such as:

3.00m at 4.1g/t Au from 61.00m in 25TBDDG007;

1.00m at 10.8g/t Au from 79.00m in 25TBDDG008; and

1.60m at 11.1g/t Au from 133.00m in 25TBDDG021.

This definition directs Westgold to focus mining efforts within the highest value part of the orebody, which in-turn has ensured Two Boys has consistently generated free cash flow month-on-month under Westgold management.

The current Two Boys mine plan has development continuing to advance to the north, creating a drilling horizon from Two Boys to target opportunities at the Poseidon South zone of the 1.2Moz Trident Mine.

Greenfields Exploration Activities

Greenfields exploration activities in the Southern Goldfields included ongoing target assessment and drill program design, heritage survey planning and the completion of the Spargo's RC drilling program.

Higginsville - Greater Spargo's RC Drill Program Results

During the quarter an RC drill program was undertaken testing two targets in the Greater Spargo's area with a total of 19 holes for 2,454m completed. The program targeted a RAB anomaly and an area of elevated pathfinder elements in association with a sheared stratigraphic contact. Assay results from this program did not warrant further investigation, and no further work is currently planned for this anomaly.

Beta Hunt – Mason Target

As detailed in the Q3 Quarterly Report, the Mason target is considered to be the fault-offset extension of Fletcher to the south of the Alpha Island Fault (refer Figure 9 above).

Preparation for the Mason Target UG drill program was completed in the quarter with work planned to commence early in Q1 FY26. This drill program has increased prospectivity given the results of the maiden Fletcher MRE outlined above.

Compliance Statements

Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is compiled by Westgold technical employees and contractors under the supervision of the General Manager of Technical Services, Mr. Jake Russell B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed, and approved such information. Mr Russell is a full-time employee to the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code") and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Russell is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Russell consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Russell is eligible to participate in short- and long-term incentive plans of the Company.

The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserve Estimates is based on information compiled by Mr. Leigh Devlin, B. Eng MAusIMM, who has verified, reviewed and approved such information. Mr. Devlin has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and NI 43-101. Mr. Devlin is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Devlin consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Devlin is a full time senior executive of the Company and is eligible to, and may participate in short-term and long-term incentive plans of the Company as disclosed in its annual reports and disclosure documents.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets and Results is compiled by the Westgold Exploration Team under the supervision of Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Simon Rigby B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed, and approved such information. Mr Rigby is a full-time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and NI 43-101. Mr. Rigby is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Rigby consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Rigby is eligible to participate in short-term and long-term incentive plans of the Company.

Mineral Resources, Ore Reserve Estimates and Exploration Targets and Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code. Investors outside Australia should note that while Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates of the Company in this report comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources being "Ore Reserves" and "Mineral Resources" respectively), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries. The JORC Code is an acceptable foreign code under NI 43-101. Information contained in this announcement describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of US securities laws, including Item 1300 of Regulation S-K. All technical and scientific information in this release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by Qualified Persons, as set forth above.

This report contains references to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral Resources that are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource estimates may require re-estimation based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in the price of gold; (ii) results of drilling; (iii) results of metallurgical testing, process and other studies; (iv) changes to proposed mine plans; (v) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (vi) the possible failure to receive required permits, approvals and licenses.

Technical reports

NI 43-101 compliant technical reports for each of Fortnum, Meekatharra, Cue, Beta Hunt and Higginsville operations are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.westgold.com.au.

Forward Looking Statements

These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited (or the "Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

Appendix A - Q3 FY25 Drill Intersections Not Previously Reported

SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS

All widths are downhole. Coordinates are collar. Grid is MGA 1994 Zone 51 Significant = >5g/m for resources.

Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length

(m) Beta Hunt

A Zone AA310SP-031AG 6,544,486 374,596 -306 10.00m at 1.70g/t Au 86 -31 21 162

AA310SP-032AG 6,544,486 374,596 -306 9.10m at 2.14g/t Au 76 -29 49 123

AA310SP-033AG 6,544,486 374,596 -306 11.00m at 1.24g/t Au 99 -46 23 182

AA310SP-034AG 6,544,486 374,596 -306 NSI

-38.01 30 144

AA310SP-035AG 6,544,486 374,596 -306 2.25m at 4.14g/t Au 89 -39 44 132

AA310SP-036AG 6,544,486 374,596 -306 13.57m at 1.64g/t Au 100 -51 41 171

AA310SP-037AG 6,544,486 374,596 -306 11.99m at 1.78g/t Au 86 -45 54 158









7.06m at 1.99g/t Au 103







AA310SP-038AG 6,544,486 374,596 -306 13.50m at 1.72g/t Au 102 -51 56 171

AA310SP-039AG 6,544,483 374,600 -306 11.00m at 1.38g/t Au 112 -49 67 171

AA310SP-040AG 6,544,483 374,600 -306 6.00m at 1.35g/t Au 92 -37 73 140









14.00m at 4.46g/t Au 103







AA310SP-041AG 6,544,483 374,600 -306 18.40m at 2.81g/t Au 105 -43 77 156

AA310SP-042AG 6,544,483 374,600 -306 NSI

-47.54 79 177

AA310SP-043AG 6,544,483 374,600 -306 3.00m at 3.88g/t Au 93 -26 80 138









11.29m at 1.95g/t Au 99







AA310SP-044AG 6,544,483 374,600 -306 3.00m at 9.35g/t Au 115 -40 86 180









14.00m at 2.79g/t Au 121







AA310SP-045AG 6,544,483 374,600 -306 12.00m at 2.18g/t Au 108 -26 88 162









6.33m at 1.50g/t Au 123







AA310SP-046AG 6,544,483 374,600 -306 6.00m at 3.42g/t Au 118 -33 90 170









8.60m at 1.82g/t Au 131







AA310SP-18AR 6,544,481 374,600 -306 9.00m at 1.87g/t Au 200 -23 107 250









9.00m at 1.24g/t Au 212







AA310SP-19AR 6,544,481 374,600 -306 7.00m at 2.11g/t Au 165 -30 107 252









19.00m at 2.40g/t Au 206







AA310SP-20AR 6,544,481 374,600 -306 2.55m at 2.84g/t Au 131 -29 98 223









4.00m at 1.39g/t Au 145















33.50m at 0.96g/t Au 157















4.20m at 1.67g/t Au 195















6.00m at 1.10g/t Au 211







AA310SP-21AR 6,544,484 374,600 -306 22.10m at 2.13g/t Au 78 -30 68 131

AA310SP-22AR 6,544,484 374,600 -307 20.00m at 1.59g/t Au 94 -42 65 137

AA310SP-23AR 6,544,484 374,600 -307 10.80m at 1.12g/t Au 112 -54 66 167

AA310SP-24AR 6,544,484 374,599 -306 7.00m at 1.33g/t Au 81 -31 32 117

AA310SP-25AR 6,544,484 374,599 -307 9.00m at 1.16g/t Au 92 -45 33 129

AA310SP-26AR 6,544,484 374,599 -307 7.90m at 1.25g/t Au 99 -54 28 186









3.12m at 3.40g/t Au 111







AA310SP-27AR 6,544,485 374,599 -307 8.55m at 2.49g/t Au 104 -38 8 164.96

AA310SP-28AR 6,544,485 374,599 -307 16.32m at 4.06g/t Au 124 -47 1 188.66

AA310SP-29AR 6,544,482 374,600 -306 12.00m at 3.26g/t Au 146 -36 100 204









2.00m at 2.84g/t Au 170







AA310SP-30AR 6,544,482 374,600 -306 4.00m at 2.10g/t Au 139 -45 87 210

AA310SP-47AR 6,544,484 374,599 -307 26.05m at 1.57g/t Au 131 -66 24 309

AA310SP-48AR 6,544,481 374,600 -307 3.00m at 4.36g/t Au 138 -63 78 306









6.00m at 3.25g/t Au 144















21.00m at 2.15g/t Au 189







AA310SP-50AR 6,544,485 374,598 -307 9.00m at 1.36g/t Au 193 -68 1 330









3.50m at 2.06g/t Au 216















5.50m at 2.33g/t Au 222















5.00m at 6.20g/t Au 242















3.00m at 5.66g/t Au 251







AA310SP-51AR 6,544,482 374,599 -307 5.00m at 1.87g/t Au 171 -74 53 366

AA310SP-52AR 6,544,481 374,600 -307 5.00m at 3.05g/t Au 172 -65 94 382









7.30m at 0.96g/t Au 279







AA325SP-10AR 6,544,553 374,492 -322 8.00m at 3.67g/t Au 191 -68 43 271









5.30m at 2.11g/t Au 205















3.00m at 6.26g/t Au 229







AA325SP-12AR 6,544,553 374,492 -322 NSI

-64 99 373

AA325SP-13AR 6,544,553 374,492 -322 28.00m at 1.67g/t Au 123 -74 71 344

AA325SP-14AR 6,544,553 374,492 -322 16.00m at 1.64g/t Au 130 -74 9 337









33.00m at 2.17g/t Au 293







AAP13DD-05AR 6,545,063 374,100 21 NSI

-56 170 240

AASP22-85AG 6,544,544 374,502 -266 2.00m at 6.57g/t Au 10 -21 353 171









5.40m at 1.96g/t Au 122







AASP22-86AG 6,544,544 374,502 -266 NSI

-15 346 176

AASP22-87AG 6,544,545 374,501 -266 NSI

-17 339 241

AASP22-88AG 6,544,544 374,502 -266 18.00m at 1.86g/t Au 128 -28 352 179

AASP22-89AG 6,544,544 374,502 -266 22.60m at 2.86g/t Au 134 -34 352 184

AASP22-90AG 6,544,544 374,502 -266 21.41m at 3.65g/t Au 146 -31 344 197

AASP22-92AG 6,544,543 374,503 -266 17.00m at 2.08g/t Au 140 -47 5 192

AASP22-93AG 6,544,544 374,502 -266 8.00m at 1.87g/t Au 148 -44 353 191









4.00m at 4.44g/t Au 159







AASP22-94AG 6,544,544 374,502 -266 8.00m at 2.65g/t Au 159 -40 344 197

AASP325-01AR 6,544,556 374,496 -321 14.00m at 2.68g/t Au 123 -40 67 195

AASP325-02AR 6,544,555 374,495 -321 2.45m at 2.20g/t Au 178 -53 63 185

AASP325-03AR 6,544,555 374,495 -321 6.00m at 4.00g/t Au 116 -54 34 197









3.45m at 1.98g/t Au 132







AASP325-04AR 6,544,555 374,495 -321 NSI

-40 8 164

AASP325-05AR 6,544,555 374,495 -321 27.44m at 2.74g/t Au 119 -51 8 206

AASP325-06AR 6,544,555 374,495 -321 9.00m at 1.31g/t Au 137 -44 349 194

AASP325-07AR 6,544,557 374,491 -321 NSI

-22 346 183

AASP325-09AR 6,544,557 374,491 -321 25.00m at 2.89g/t Au 139 -25 339 297









12.00m at 0.82g/t Au 265















3.00m at 1.91g/t Au 283





Cowcill LCLKNINC-01AR 6,543,075 375,384 -374 5.00m at 2.24g/t Au 116 17 8 203

LCLKNINC-02AR 6,543,074 375,384 -375 20.00m at 1.22g/t Au 111 0 8 189

LCLKNINC-05AR 6,543,074 375,384 -375 6.00m at 2.28g/t Au 91 -1 23 237









11.10m at 1.50g/t Au 203







LCLKNINC-06AR 6,543,069 375,387 -374 4.00m at 2.19g/t Au 90 23 43 134

LCLKNINC-07AR 6,543,069 375,387 -375 3.85m at 2.36g/t Au 77 -1 43 183









4.00m at 5.25g/t Au 135







LCLKNINC-08AR 6,543,069 375,387 -376 3.00m at 5.76g/t Au 41 -22 43 201









8.00m at 1.89g/t Au 139















2.00m at 5.50g/t Au 191







LCLKNINC-09AR 6,543,069 375,388 -374 6.55m at 1.27g/t Au 115 22 67 126

LCLKNINC-10AR 6,543,069 375,387 -375 7.00m at 1.48g/t Au 75 -1 67 188

LCLKNINC-11AR 6,543,069 375,387 -376 NSI

-22 67 171

LCLKNINC-12AR 6,543,069 375,387 -374 5.38m at 1.55g/t Au 33 19 86 128









12.00m at 1.15g/t Au 98







LCLKNINC-13AR 6,543,069 375,387 -375 3.63m at 2.14g/t Au 91 0 86 176

LCLKNINC-14AR 6,543,069 375,387 -376 NSI

-19 86 174

LCLKNINC-15AR 6,543,068 375,387 -374 NSI

34 54 160 Fletcher EFDDSP1-50AE-W1 6,543,700 375,633 -502 2.00m at 5.70g/t Au 728 -33 230 846

FF475SP-61AEA 6,543,694 375,042 -473 5.00m at 1.24g/t Au 101 -55 235 906









8.40m at 1.43g/t Au 127















20.00m at 1.25g/t Au 159















39.00m at 1.33g/t Au 232















27.00m at 4.24g/t Au 472















13.00m at 1.58g/t Au 629















30.00m at 2.03g/t Au 657















6.00m at 1.76g/t Au 713















10.00m at 4.48g/t Au 725















10.00m at 3.56g/t Au 742















9.00m at 1.45g/t Au 767















2.38m at 1.47g/t Au 779















14.00m at 1.90g/t Au 801







FF475SP-64AE 6,543,693 375,042 -474 5.00m at 1.82g/t Au 259 -37 206 891









4.00m at 1.37g/t Au 420















8.00m at 3.78g/t Au 535















2.00m at 10.51g/t Au 568







WF440DD-36AE 6,543,647 375,059 -433 2.00m at 4.75g/t Au 189 -40 200 666









5.00m at 1.94g/t Au 235















15.00m at 1.51g/t Au 246















24.00m at 1.48g/t Au 271















13.00m at 2.43g/t Au 325















7.00m at 1.20g/t Au 421















17.00m at 1.03g/t Au 534







WF440DD-37AE 6,543,647 375,059 -433 5.00m at 2.61g/t Au 146 -47 190 852









21.00m at 2.03g/t Au 210















8.00m at 1.75g/t Au 237















8.00m at 2.70g/t Au 270















32.40m at 1.79g/t Au 292















2.05m at 34.41g/t Au 335















6.00m at 2.05g/t Au 341















31.00m at 1.69g/t Au 709







WF440DD-38AE 6,543,647 375,058 -434 6.00m at 2.13g/t Au 150 -48 200 771









3.00m at 2.46g/t Au 410















4.00m at 5.41g/t Au 560







WF440DD-52AE 6,543,649 375,057 -433 6.62m at 2.51g/t Au 351 -13 195 527

WF440DD-56AR 6,543,647 375,059 -433 NSI

-11 187 546

WF440DD-57AR 6,543,647 375,059 -433 NSI

-16 204 588

WF440VD-57AE 6,543,697 374,990 -437 4.00m at 1.52g/t Au 505 -34 278 879









8.00m at 2.96g/t Au 621















3.50m at 2.31g/t Au 646















27.00m at 1.95g/t Au 664















9.00m at 5.31g/t Au 708















6.00m at 5.21g/t Au 730















10.60m at 2.95g/t Au 741















4.28m at 1.69g/t Au 818







WF440VD-59AE 6,543,677 375,016 -437 NSI

-16 204 542

WF440VD-71AR 6,543,693 374,994 -438 2.00m at 2.65g/t Au 191 -23 228 474









14.00m at 3.13g/t Au 197















3.00m at 7.14g/t Au 229







WF440VD-72AR 6,543,693 374,993 -438 6.00m at 8.18g/t Au 193 -18 239 456

WF440VD-74AR 6,543,693 374,993 -438 9.00m at 4.01g/t Au 196 -28 240 573









15.00m at 3.80g/t Au 231















18.00m at 2.42g/t Au 281















8.00m at 2.67g/t Au 306















3.25m at 1.71g/t Au 443















6.20m at 2.52g/t Au 451















3.00m at 1.68g/t Au 463















9.00m at 6.51g/t Au 469















5.75m at 1.26g/t Au 496















5.00m at 2.46g/t Au 504















12.00m at 1.38g/t Au 512















7.00m at 1.43g/t Au 552







WF440VD-76AR 6,543,693 374,993 -438 NSI

-32 248 587

WF490DD-47AE 6,543,672 374,950 -484 16.00m at 5.56g/t Au 245 -49 262 952









7.00m at 1.59g/t Au 316















22.00m at 2.64g/t Au 368















8.00m at 1.10g/t Au 567















15.00m at 1.14g/t Au 624















9.00m at 2.53g/t Au 645















50.00m at 2.83g/t Au 661





Western Flanks AW310SP-11AG 544,416 374,576 -309 3.00m at 6.99g/t Au 90 -22 223 177









10.99m at 3.03g/t Au 105















17.53m at 3.58g/t Au 127







AW310SP-12AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 6.80m at 1.03g/t Au 88 -28 214 216









15.00m at 1.90g/t Au 117















5.20m at 3.43g/t Au 151







AW310SP-13AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 7.00m at 3.17g/t Au 92 -20 212 177









9.00m at 1.78g/t Au 108















7.00m at 1.38g/t Au 124















6.00m at 8.25g/t Au 135















6.00m at 2.12g/t Au 145







AW310SP-14AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 5.00m at 1.24g/t Au 98 -16 203 180









6.00m at 2.31g/t Au 135















3.00m at 2.15g/t Au 156







AW310SP-15AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 3.70m at 2.77g/t Au 102 -22 197 204









17.60m at 2.18g/t Au 128















12.00m at 1.51g/t Au 155















15.00m at 1.98g/t Au 171







AW310SP-16AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 4.00m at 2.83g/t Au 102 -30 193 267









9.00m at 1.28g/t Au 172















3.40m at 2.92g/t Au 211







AW310SP-17AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 4.64m at 1.79g/t Au 112 -16 189 243









22.15m at 1.19g/t Au 163







AW310SP-18AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 5.00m at 1.44g/t Au 106 -23 189 240









4.00m at 1.49g/t Au 149















9.30m at 1.79g/t Au 156















18.00m at 1.57g/t Au 172















14.40m at 1.39g/t Au 216







AW310SP-19AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 11.51m at 1.63g/t Au 162 -32 188 250









9.00m at 1.92g/t Au 186















3.00m at 1.87g/t Au 199















11.93m at 0.83g/t Au 207















2.42m at 4.46g/t Au 222







AW325SP-02AG 6,544,551 374,491 -322 4.00m at 1.32g/t Au 66 -36 225 204









7.26m at 4.34g/t Au 79















23.00m at 1.96g/t Au 121















2.75m at 3.17g/t Au 159







AW325SP-03AG 6,544,551 374,491 -322 14.00m at 1.61g/t Au 65 -37 245 192









8.00m at 11.02g/t Au 132







AW325SP-04AG 6,544,549 374,491 -322 10.00m at 1.89g/t Au 74 -35 254 237









13.00m at 18.18g/t Au 124















23.00m at 1.52g/t Au 202















2.00m at 7.39g/t Au 233







AW325SP-05AG 6,544,551 374,491 -322 4.22m at 2.68g/t Au 71 -30 256 186









6.00m at 1.68g/t Au 112







AW325SP-06AG 6,544,551 374,491 -322 5.67m at 3.79g/t Au 68 -41 233 174









5.00m at 4.72g/t Au 83















11.00m at 1.30g/t Au 139







AWLINKDD-12AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 2.93m at 2.49g/t Au 110 -31 261 242









7.90m at 1.70g/t Au 185















2.00m at 2.78g/t Au 201















3.81m at 1.53g/t Au 215







AWLINKDD-13AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 11.00m at 1.51g/t Au 153 -25 259 165

AWLINKDD-14AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 2.00m at 6.79g/t Au 120 -40 257 200









5.00m at 2.11g/t Au 165















8.00m at 1.93g/t Au 179







AWLINKDD-15AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 8.03m at 101.72g/t Au 8 -34 255 180









6.20m at 1.24g/t Au 110















7.26m at 1.53g/t Au 156















11.25m at 2.09g/t Au 166







AWLINKDD-16AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 6.00m at 4.13g/t Au 8 -40 250 205

AWLINKDD-17AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 2.00m at 4.02g/t Au 99 -33 248 236









13.00m at 1.59g/t Au 132















2.00m at 7.31g/t Au 163















13.00m at 1.89g/t Au 176















5.00m at 3.11g/t Au 218







AWLINKDD-18AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 4.00m at 4.80g/t Au 91 -29 242 171









14.15m at 2.50g/t Au 120







AWLINKDD-19AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 3.13m at 8.42g/t Au 110 -36 241 191









10.78m at 1.76g/t Au 132















5.00m at 2.93g/t Au 159















16.82m at 1.21g/t Au 166















4.00m at 1.40g/t Au 186







AWLINKDD-20AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 21.00m at 2.17g/t Au 161 -44 236 237









13.00m at 3.39g/t Au 198















14.75m at 8.71g/t Au 214







AWLINKDD-21AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 2.00m at 4.95g/t Au 116 -39 233 200









2.00m at 5.48g/t Au 163















19.00m at 2.30g/t Au 170







AWLINKDD-22AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 7.00m at 1.40g/t Au 155 -34 227 207









7.35m at 1.46g/t Au 176







AWLINKDD-23AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 11.00m at 2.01g/t Au 155 -41 226 250









16.00m at 5.61g/t Au 171







AWLINKDD-23AGA 6,544,333 374,724 -286 10.00m at 2.62g/t Au 150 -42 226 252









26.00m at 3.21g/t Au 171















21.00m at 3.82g/t Au 205







AWLINKDD-24AG 6,544,333 374,722 -286 8.00m at 5.05g/t Au 138 -45 219 282









13.00m at 1.93g/t Au 162















55.50m at 4.51g/t Au 179







AWLINKDD-25AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 14.00m at 2.12g/t Au 153 -40 215 270









11.00m at 4.85g/t Au 170















6.00m at 1.86g/t Au 189















15.00m at 5.74g/t Au 208















7.00m at 3.72g/t Au 236







AWLINKDD-26AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 10.00m at 1.68g/t Au 139 -29 214 210









17.00m at 3.58g/t Au 174







AWLINKDD-27AG 6,544,333 374,724 -286 14.30m at 2.15g/t Au 13 -36 213 225









13.00m at 3.15g/t Au 140















4.00m at 58.44g/t Au 156







AWLINKDD-28AR 6,544,333 374,725 -287 8.50m at 2.07g/t Au 172 -56 224 405









2.00m at 5.37g/t Au 197







WW475SP-01AG 6,543,871 375,125 -470 17.00m at 3.59g/t Au 95 -1 249 177









22.00m at 2.50g/t Au 139







WW475SP-02AG 6,543,871 375,125 -470 4.35m at 1.39g/t Au 18 0 233 192









5.80m at 1.66g/t Au 125







WW475SP-03AG 6,543,871 375,125 -470 NSI

0 215 147

WW475SP-04AG 6,543,872 375,124 -470 9.00m at 1.11g/t Au 25 -11 273 285









4.25m at 2.35g/t Au 186















4.50m at 1.95g/t Au 193







WW475SP-05AG 6,543,872 375,124 -471 9.92m at 1.73g/t Au 130 -9 268 228









9.92m at 1.73g/t Au 130















7.43m at 2.32g/t Au 179















7.43m at 2.32g/t Au 179







WW475SP-06AG 6,543,872 375,124 -471 20.00m at 1.28g/t Au 12 -13 262 204









17.00m at 2.64g/t Au 102















18.37m at 4.91g/t Au 149







WW475SP-07AG 6,543,872 375,124 -471 13.73m at 2.74g/t Au 13 -13 255 174









5.00m at 2.03g/t Au 79















11.36m at 2.21g/t Au 91















19.00m at 2.22g/t Au 144







WW475SP-08AG 6,543,871 375,125 -470 4.00m at 1.30g/t Au 42 -14 223 159









9.00m at 1.80g/t Au 87







WW475SP-11AR 6,543,871 375,124 -471 4.45m at 1.58g/t Au 24 -40 223 293

WW475SP-12AR 6,543,871 375,124 -472 3.10m at 2.06g/t Au 29 -44 230 252

WW485SP-14AR 6,543,796 375,195 -485 10.60m at 1.03g/t Au 12 -43 247 281

WW485SP-15AR 6,543,796 375,195 -485 NSI

-38 244 243

WW485SP-16AR 6,543,796 375,195 -485 18.00m at 3.38g/t Au 159 -36 226 216

WWSP4-29AG 6,544,074 374,942 -398 15.20m at 1.96g/t Au 90 -34 253 260.5









9.95m at 4.00g/t Au 157







WWSP4-30AG 6,544,074 374,942 -398 13.00m at 1.70g/t Au 95 -38 252 260.6









8.00m at 1.21g/t Au 112















18.15m at 1.28g/t Au 137















25.80m at 1.78g/t Au 157







WWSP4-31AG 6,544,074 374,942 -398 6.90m at 372.32g/t Au 8 -36 248 282









5.10m at 4.05g/t Au 89















9.35m at 3.55g/t Au 97















11.00m at 2.53g/t Au 159







WWSP4-32AG 6,544,074 374,942 -398 12.00m at 5.13g/t Au 86 -38 243 261









4.00m at 2.98g/t Au 134















11.15m at 1.80g/t Au 154







WWSP4-33AG 6,544,074 374,942 -398 7.55m at 2.88g/t Au 90 -43 235 258









2.00m at 5.88g/t Au 130















27.00m at 3.28g/t Au 149







WWSP4-34AG 6,544,073 374,943 -396 3.50m at 3.24g/t Au 123 -42 228 267









18.70m at 2.76g/t Au 146







WWSP6-15AG 6,544,183 374,876 -418 2.00m at 4.08g/t Au 117 9 252 194









6.45m at 2.17g/t Au 132















8.90m at 3.49g/t Au 140















6.00m at 3.05g/t Au 155







WWSP6-16AG 6,544,184 374,876 -418 2.00m at 5.66g/t Au 136 7 272 227









3.00m at 11.85g/t Au 158







WWSP6-17AG 6,544,184 374,876 -418 6.00m at 2.97g/t Au 133 7 278 281









24.00m at 5.27g/t Au 170















21.00m at 1.40g/t Au 199















13.00m at 2.21g/t Au 223















8.00m at 2.52g/t Au 263





Two Boys

Two Boys 25TB096DDG23 6,487,915 379,577 90 NSI

-12 247 125.63

25TBDDG003 6,487,655 379,299 262 1.3m at 6.7g/t Au 60 -30 264 83.5

25TBDDG004 6,487,656 379,300 262 0.3m at 11.4g/t Au 71 -7 238 107.6









1m at 1.9g/t Au 79







25TBDDG007 6,487,655 379,299 263 3m at 4.1g/t Au 61 -3 237 86.9









0.7m at 1.3g/t Au 61







25TBDDG008 6,487,656 379,300 262 1m at 10.8g/t Au 79 -51 271 98.9

25TBDDG009 6,487,655 379,299 262 NSI

-6 210 69.03

25TBDDG010A 6,487,655 379,299 263 NSI

-5 221 80.8

25TBDDG013 6,487,655 379,299 262 NSI

-2 208 100.2

25TBDDG020 6,487,908 379,556 92 1.3m at 1.2g/t Au 152 -29 284 167.7

25TBDDG021 6,487,908 379,556 92 1.6m at 11.1g/t Au 133 -25 311 152.74

25TBDDG022 6,487,908 379,556 92 NSI

-30 309 149.6

25TBDDG023 6,487,909 379,556 92 NSI

-39 324 143.5

25TBDDG024 6,487,908 379,556 92 3m at 2.8g/t Au 115 -37 292 137.3

25TBDDG025 6,487,910 379,556 92 NSI

-9 256 161.69

25TBDDG026 6,487,910 379,556 92 NSI

-28 331 153

25TBDDG027 6,487,910 379,556 92 NSI

-37 331 159.9

25TBDDG029 6,487,910 379,556 92 NSI

-85 120 162.8























MURCHISON

All widths are downhole. Coordinates are collar. Grid is MGA 1994 Zone 50 for the Murchison.

Significant = >5g/m for resources & >2g/m for greenfields exploration.