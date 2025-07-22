June 2025 Quarterly Exploration Results

82km of drilling and $9M invested in resource development and exploration in Q4, FY25
PERTH, Western Australia, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) – Westgold or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of exploration and resource development activities during Q4 FY25.
The Starlight mine continues to deliver impressive drilling results from both the Nightfall and Starlight lodes:
10.00m at 26.42g/t Au from 149.00m in NF1050GC01;
4.43m at 264.37g/t Au from 111.00m and 15.15m at 17.11g/t Au from 173.00m in NF1050GC42;
14.05m at 11.43g/t Au from 214.00m in ST825RD06;
4.00m at 34.69g/t Au from 180.00m in ST840RD12; and
7.50m at 17.04g/t Au from 123.00m in ST840RD22.
Exciting results from the emerging Polar Star lode at the Bluebird - South Junction mine include:
3.03m at 157.10g/t Au from 270.00m in 25BLDD001.
Drilling at the high-grade Great Fingall mine shows the potential of the Golden Crown and Great Fingall Reefs along with that of newer discoveries such as Sovereign:
7.23m at 12.25g/t Au from 312.00m in 24GCDD017;
7.76m at 6.56g/t Au from 312.00m in 24GFDD093; and
15.96m at 23.17g/t Au from 264.00m in 24SVDD038A.
SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS
At Beta Hunt, the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Fletcher zone Stage 1 exceeded expectations, delivering 2.3Moz from 1km of the known 2km strike
Drilling within the Western Flanks zone at Beta Hunt reinforces Westgold's view of the upside across this under-drilled yet extensive gold system, with exceptional results including:
8.03m at 101.72g/t Au from 8.00m in AWLINKDD-15AG;
55.50m at 4.51g/t Au from 179.00m in AWLINKDD-24AG; and
6.90m at 372.32g/t Au from 8.00m in WWSP4-31AG.
$9M spent on exploration and resource development in Q4 FY25 - with $43M invested for full FY25.
16 underground and 2 surface drill rigs operating.
* True width has not been calculated.
Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:
"This quarter Westgold completed 82km of drilling and invested $9M in resource development and exploration. The delivery of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.3Moz from Stage 1 of the Fletcher Zone at Beta Hunt was a major milestone and double the mid-point of the Stage 1 Exploration Target for Fletcher from just 1km of the known 2km strike length.
The flow of strong drill results from our largest and emerging mines continues and shows the untapped value within our existing Mineral Resource base. The results from Starlight, South Junction, Great Fingall and Beta Hunt are outstanding and continue to build confidence in our portfolio .
Westgold will build on the $43M invested in exploration and resource development in FY25. In FY26 our drill teams will continue to extend mine lives across the portfolio, test our best emerging exploration targets and unlock the inherent value we hold across two of Western Australia's most prolific goldfields."
Overview
In Q4 FY25, Westgold invested $9M in exploration and resource definition across its portfolio. The Company drilled a total of 81,561m, as summarised by the table below.
Table 1: Group Drilling Statistics - Q4 FY25
Region
Diamond (m)
RC Drilling (m)
AC Drilling (m)
Auger (m)
Total (m)
Murchison
43,438
3,579
1,373
15
48,405
Southern Goldfields
30,702
2,454
0
0
33,156
Exceptional intercepts returned this quarter from drilling activities are listed below:
Table 2: Exceptional drilling intercepts returned in Q4 FY25 (+100 gram metre intervals)
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total Length (m)
Gram metres
Starlight
Nightfall
NF1050GC01
7,199,054
636,388
52
10.00m at 26.42g/t Au
149
-12
109
170.6
264.24
NF1050GC40
7,199,055
636,388
53
26.10m at 6.62g/t Au
160
2
99
91.6
172.74
NF1050GC42
7,199,055
636,388
53
4.43m at 264.37g/t Au
111
3
88
54.9
1,171.15
15.15m at 17.11g/t Au
173
259.21
Starlight
ST835GC02
7,198,562
636,544
-159
17.08m at 6.17g/t Au
26
16
33
51.7
105.35
ST835GC03
7,198,583
636,540
-159
9.62m at 14.35g/t Au
41
13
7
70
138.02
ST825RD06
7,199,024
636,446
-102
14.05m at 11.43g/t Au
214
-51
51
316.6
160.64
ST840RD12
7,198,701
636,410
-159
4.00m at 34.69g/t Au
180
-22
23
200.5
138.75
Great Fingall
Sovereign
24SVDD038A
6,961,714
584,227
141
15.96m at 23.17g/t Au
264
-53
264
317.42
369.79
Beta Hunt
Fletcher
FF475SP-61AEA
6,543,693
375,041
-473.05
27.00m at 4.24g/t Au
472
-55
235
905.98
114.50
WF490DD-47AE
6,543,672
374,949
-483.95
50.00m at 2.83g/t Au
661
-49
262
952
141.50
Western Flanks
AW325SP-04AG
6,544,549
374,490
-322.15
13.00m at 18.18g/t Au
124
-35
254
236.7
236.30
AWLINKDD-15AG
6,544,332
374,724
-286.05
8.03m at 101.72g/t Au
8
-34
255
180.05
816.80
AWLINKDD-20AG
6,544,332
374,724
-286.05
14.75m at 8.71g/t Au
214
-44
236
236.6
128.50
AWLINKDD-24AG
6,544,332
374,722
-286.05
55.50m at 4.51g/t Au
179
-45
219
281.7
250.30
WWSP4-31AG
6,544,073
374,941
-397.89
6.90m at 372.32g/t Au
8
-36
248
281.7
2,569.00
Fletcher
FF475SP-61AEA
6,543,693
375,041
-473.05
27.00m at 4.24g/t Au
472
-55
235
905.98
126.50
Bluebird
Bluebird
25BLDD066
7,043,942
641,579
47
6.71m at 15.50g/t Au
100
-44
101
148.82
104.01
Polar Star
25BLDD001
7,043,581
641,434
105
3.03m at 157.10g/t Au
270
11
113
308.5
476.01
South Junction
25BLDD017
7,043,581
641,433
103
21.50m at 7.16g/t Au
185
-19
148
408.12
153.94
Westgold had 16 underground drill rigs and 2 surface drill rigs operating at the end of the quarter. The surface drill rigs were operating at Fortnum and Reedy, and the underground rigs were operating at Starlight (3), Bluebird (3), Great Fingall (2), Big Bell (1), Beta Hunt (6) and Two Boys (1).
Murchison
Westgold drilled 48,405m in the Murchison in Q4 FY25.
Resource Development Activities
Starlight (Fortnum)
Given the ongoing Resource Definition and production success at Nightfall, the Company has continued to prioritise geology work in this area at its Starlight mine. This quarter Nightfall has once again provided a string of high-grade results ahead of the production front of the mine, some of the most specular being:
10.00m at 26.42g/t Au from 149.00m in NF1050GC01; and
4.43m at 264.37g/t Au from 111.00m and 15.15m at 17.11g/t Au from 173.00m in NF1050GC42.
Despite the ongoing prominence of Nightfall, the Starlight lodes continue to make a strong contribution to output from the mine, with better results from Starlight this quarter including:
14.05m at 11.43g/t Au from 214.00m in ST825RD06;
4.00m at 34.69g/t Au from 180.00m in ST840RD12; and
7.50m at 17.04g/t Au from 123.00m in ST840RD22.
Bluebird-
South Junction (Meekatharra)
At Bluebird - South Junction, the focus of drilling works has reflected the expanding mine scale. Drilling has targeted the Bluebird lodes, the large-scale South Junction Mineral Resource and the growing Polar Star lodes, with highlights including:
6.71m at 15.50g/t Au from 100.00m in 25BLDD066 (Bluebird);
3.03m at 157.10g/t Au from 270.00m in 25BLDD001 (Polar Star); and
21.50m at 7.16g/t Au from 185.00m in 25BLDD017 (South Junction).
Big
Bell (Cue)
At Cue, the ongoing success of re-accessing the Big Bell Upper Cave (Upper Cave) has allowed Westgold to allocate more focus to this area of the mine in the FY26 Big Bell mine plan. In Q4 FY25, production from the Upper Cave totalled 60% of total mine output from Big Bell, validating this approach.
Given the Upper Cave's increasing importance to the medium-term plan, Westgold has recommenced drilling in this area of the mine, providing the data required for consistent and elevated rates of profitable production. Results such those presented below highlight the significant opportunity that exists in the Upper Cave, which is independent from the Lower Cave, located higher in the mine, and critically, already capitally and operationally developed.
21.20m at 3.20g/t Au from 19.00m in 25BBDD0003;
12.03m at 5.68g/t Au from 25.00m in 25BBDD0015; and
14.67m at 3.83g/t Au from 24.00m in 25BBDD0016.
Great Fingall (Cue)
The early mining opportunity at Great Fingall was executed this quarter, with production starting from the Great Fingall Flats, an area outside the scope of the Great Fingall Feasibility Study mine plan.
With the initial production milestone reached, Westgold has stepped up its drilling effort, with multiple rigs defining and infilling early production areas from the Golden Crown and Great Fingall virgin stopes, as well as advancing opportunities outside of the current mine plan such as the Sovereign Reef.
Better results returned from this work at Golden Crown in the current quarter include:
7.23m at 12.25g/t Au from 312.00m in 24GCDD017; and
8.22m at 6.68g/t Au from 194.00m in 25GCDD013.
At Great Fingall the high-grade nature of the primary orebody is demonstrated by results such as:
7.76m at 6.56g/t Au from 312.00m in 24GFDD093; and
6.27m at 7.75g/t Au from 270.00m in 24GFDD096.
Whilst at Sovereign, the significant exploration upside of the mine complex is highlighted by:
4.85m at 3.37g/t Au from 71.00m in 24SVDD023; and
15.96m at 23.17g/t Au from 264.00m in 24SVDD038A.
Westgold is following up on this drilling success with two rigs active and a third to be deployed into Great Fingall in Q1, FY26.
Greenfields Exploration Activities
Greenfields activities in the Murchison included:
The completion of the Murphy Creek Aircore (AC) drilling program at Peak Hill (Fortnum);
Commencement of the Labouchere RC program (Fortnum); and
Commencement of the Triton – Rand Gap diamond drilling program at Reedy (Meekatharra).
The Labouchere and Triton – Rand Gap programs were ongoing at the end of the quarter, with results expected in Q1 FY26. Drill planning was ongoing throughout the quarter, with priority targets at Jubilee (Peak Hill) and Meekatharra North (Meekatharra) ready for execution.
Fortnum – Labouchere RC Program
During the quarter, the Labouchere RC program at Fortnum commenced with 21 holes for 3,167m drilled by the end of the period. The program is targeting potential structural repeats south of the historic Labouchere mine which produced 1.2Mt at 2.47g/t Au for 95.4Koz, as well as follow-up testing of targets defined by recent aircore drilling.
Assay results for the program were pending at the end of the quarter.
Peak Hill - Murphy Creek AC Program
The Murphy Creek AC drill program was completed early in the quarter with 28 holes for 1,416m drilled during the current quarter and 56 holes for 3,315m drilled across the program. The program tested identified targets along strike to the northwest of the Company's Durack deposit which currently hosts an Indicated and Inferred Resource of 2.9Mt at 1.2g/t Au for 111Koz[1]. This potential strike extension has not previously been effectively tested due to the presence of very shallow Bryah Basin volcanic "cover".
Significant results from this program included:
6.00m at 1.76g/t from 52.00m to EOH including 1.00m at 5.96g/t in hole 25MCAC045.
13.00m at 0.93g/t from 39.00m including 4.00m at 2.22g/t from 45.00m in hole 25MCAC012.
5.00m at 1.20g/t from 59.00m to EOH in hole 25MCAC020.
These early-stage results are very encouraging, and a follow-up drill program is being designed to assess the potential for basement mineralisation.
Reedy – Triton – Rand Gap DD Program
The Triton – Rand Gap diamond drilling program at Reedy's commenced during the quarter, with 2 holes completed for 1,142.1m, and two holes in progress for a further 459.2m of drilling to the end of the quarter.
The Triton and Rand mines have produced 1.90Mt at 6.20g/t Au for 379Koz from past open pit and underground mining. This program is targeting the plunge intersection between high-grade lodes plunging north from Triton and high-grade lodes plunging south from Rand.
Assay results for 25REDD002 were received during the quarter, with a single significant intersection returned from a narrow zone of silica-biotite alteration in the Reedy Dolerite. The remainder of the program is still being completed, and assays are pending.
1 Refer to ASX announcement titled "2024 Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserves – Updated" – 23 September 2024
Southern Goldfields
Westgold drilled 33,156m in the Southern Goldfields in Q4 FY25.
Resource Development activity
Beta Hunt (Kambalda)
Six drill rigs have remained active at Beta Hunt throughout Q4, focused on continuing to expand the Mineral Resource base and provide the necessary definition to allow for efficient mining execution.
Across the Company, the most significant event in the Resource Definition space during the quarter was the delivery of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Stage 1 of the Fletcher zone, totalling 31Mt at 2.3g/t Au for 2.3Moz Au. Fletcher is a gold-bearing shear zone located approximately 50 metres west of the Western Flanks vein system, within the Hunt Block of the Beta Hunt Mine at Kambalda. It is interpreted as a parallel, structural analogue to the Western Flanks and A Zone deposits, and is considered the third major mineralised shear zone system hosted in the Hunt Block.
Table 3: Stage 1 Fletcher Zone Mineral Resource Estimate
Stage 1 Fletcher Zone Mineral Resource Estimate
Classification
Tonnes (t)
Grade (g/t Au)
Ounces (Au)
Measured
0
0.00
0
Indicated
3,708,000
2.5
295,000
Inferred
27,266,000
2.3
2,030,000
Total
30,974,000
2.3
2,325,000
In September 2024, Westgold declared a global Fletcher Zone Exploration Target of 23-27Mt at 2.1-2.5g/t Au for 1.6-2.1Moz, including a Stage 1 Exploration Target of 12–16Mt at 2.1-2.5g/t Au for 0.8-1.2Moz Au. An aggressive drilling campaign has resulted in a Mineral Resource Estimates that has doubled the mid-point of the Stage 1 Exploration Target[2]. Westgold is continuing to capitalise on this success with drilling ongoing at Fletcher, producing results during the current quarter such as:
27.00m at 4.24g/t Au from 472.00m, 10.00m at 4.48g/t Au from 725.00m and 10.00m at 3.56g/t Au from 742.00m in FF475SP-61AEA;
21.00m at 2.03g/t Au from 210.00m, 32.40m at 1.79g/t Au from 292.00m, 2.05m at 34.41g/t Au from 335.00m and 31.00m at 1.69g/t Au from 709.00m in WF440DD-37AE; and
16.00m at 5.56g/t Au from 245.00m, 22.00m at 2.64g/t Au from 368m and 50.00m at 2.83g/t Au from 661.00m in WF490DD-47AE.
2 Refer to ASX release titled "Fletcher Exploration Target Defined at 1.6 - 2.1Moz Au" – 16 September 2024.
Whilst the Fletcher MRE was the highlight of Resources Definition activities at Beta Hunt this quarter, the most spectacular Resource Definition drilling results received during the reporting period have been from the production mainstay Western Flanks area.
Western Flanks is one of two main production zones and currently the major driver of mine output at Beta Hunt. Results such as those received this quarter will ensure that Western Flanks remains integral to the success of Beta Hunt well into the future.
8.03m at 101.72g/t Au from 8.00m in AWLINKDD-15AG;
55.50m at 4.51g/t Au from 179.00m in AWLINKDD-24AG; and
6.90m at 372.32g/t Au from 8.00m in WWSP4-31AG.
Additionally, A Zone and Cowcill have continued to see significant drilling effort this quarter in keeping with Westgold's strategy to develop independent production zones which complement the current mine plan, and take advantage of existing capital infrastructure.
Whilst A Zone is already a key constituent of the Beta Hunt mine plan, lifting the contribution from A Zone and integrating deposits such as Cowcill will significantly de-risk Westgold's plans to lift outputs at Beta Hunt.
Higginsville
At Higginsville, Westgold is continuing to have success at its small-scale Two Boys mine, with ongoing drilling defining a clear high-grade trend within the broader Two Boys system as demonstrated by recent results such as:
3.00m at 4.1g/t Au from 61.00m in 25TBDDG007;
1.00m at 10.8g/t Au from 79.00m in 25TBDDG008; and
1.60m at 11.1g/t Au from 133.00m in 25TBDDG021.
This definition directs Westgold to focus mining efforts within the highest value part of the orebody, which in-turn has ensured Two Boys has consistently generated free cash flow month-on-month under Westgold management.
The current Two Boys mine plan has development continuing to advance to the north, creating a drilling horizon from Two Boys to target opportunities at the Poseidon South zone of the 1.2Moz Trident Mine.
Greenfields Exploration Activities
Greenfields exploration activities in the Southern Goldfields included ongoing target assessment and drill program design, heritage survey planning and the completion of the Spargo's RC drilling program.
Higginsville - Greater Spargo's RC Drill Program Results
During the quarter an RC drill program was undertaken testing two targets in the Greater Spargo's area with a total of 19 holes for 2,454m completed. The program targeted a RAB anomaly and an area of elevated pathfinder elements in association with a sheared stratigraphic contact. Assay results from this program did not warrant further investigation, and no further work is currently planned for this anomaly.
Beta Hunt – Mason Target
As detailed in the Q3 Quarterly Report, the Mason target is considered to be the fault-offset extension of Fletcher to the south of the Alpha Island Fault (refer Figure 9 above).
Preparation for the Mason Target UG drill program was completed in the quarter with work planned to commence early in Q1 FY26. This drill program has increased prospectivity given the results of the maiden Fletcher MRE outlined above.
Compliance Statements
Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is compiled by Westgold technical employees and contractors under the supervision of the General Manager of Technical Services, Mr. Jake Russell B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed, and approved such information. Mr Russell is a full-time employee to the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code") and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Russell is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Russell consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Russell is eligible to participate in short- and long-term incentive plans of the Company.
The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserve Estimates is based on information compiled by Mr. Leigh Devlin, B. Eng MAusIMM, who has verified, reviewed and approved such information. Mr. Devlin has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and NI 43-101. Mr. Devlin is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Devlin consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Devlin is a full time senior executive of the Company and is eligible to, and may participate in short-term and long-term incentive plans of the Company as disclosed in its annual reports and disclosure documents.
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets and Results is compiled by the Westgold Exploration Team under the supervision of Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Simon Rigby B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed, and approved such information. Mr Rigby is a full-time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and NI 43-101. Mr. Rigby is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Rigby consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Rigby is eligible to participate in short-term and long-term incentive plans of the Company.
Mineral Resources, Ore Reserve Estimates and Exploration Targets and Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code. Investors outside Australia should note that while Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates of the Company in this report comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources being "Ore Reserves" and "Mineral Resources" respectively), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries. The JORC Code is an acceptable foreign code under NI 43-101. Information contained in this announcement describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of US securities laws, including Item 1300 of Regulation S-K. All technical and scientific information in this release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by Qualified Persons, as set forth above.
This report contains references to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral Resources that are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource estimates may require re-estimation based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in the price of gold; (ii) results of drilling; (iii) results of metallurgical testing, process and other studies; (iv) changes to proposed mine plans; (v) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (vi) the possible failure to receive required permits, approvals and licenses.
Technical reports
NI 43-101 compliant technical reports for each of Fortnum, Meekatharra, Cue, Beta Hunt and Higginsville operations are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.westgold.com.au.
Forward Looking Statements
These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited (or the "Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.
Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.
Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.
This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.
Appendix A - Q3 FY25 Drill Intersections Not Previously Reported
SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS
All widths are downhole. Coordinates are collar. Grid is MGA 1994 Zone 51 Significant = >5g/m for resources.
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total Length (m)
Beta Hunt
A Zone
AA310SP-031AG
6,544,486
374,596
-306
10.00m at 1.70g/t Au
86
-31
21
162
AA310SP-032AG
6,544,486
374,596
-306
9.10m at 2.14g/t Au
76
-29
49
123
AA310SP-033AG
6,544,486
374,596
-306
11.00m at 1.24g/t Au
99
-46
23
182
AA310SP-034AG
6,544,486
374,596
-306
NSI
-38.01
30
144
AA310SP-035AG
6,544,486
374,596
-306
2.25m at 4.14g/t Au
89
-39
44
132
AA310SP-036AG
6,544,486
374,596
-306
13.57m at 1.64g/t Au
100
-51
41
171
AA310SP-037AG
6,544,486
374,596
-306
11.99m at 1.78g/t Au
86
-45
54
158
7.06m at 1.99g/t Au
103
AA310SP-038AG
6,544,486
374,596
-306
13.50m at 1.72g/t Au
102
-51
56
171
AA310SP-039AG
6,544,483
374,600
-306
11.00m at 1.38g/t Au
112
-49
67
171
AA310SP-040AG
6,544,483
374,600
-306
6.00m at 1.35g/t Au
92
-37
73
140
14.00m at 4.46g/t Au
103
AA310SP-041AG
6,544,483
374,600
-306
18.40m at 2.81g/t Au
105
-43
77
156
AA310SP-042AG
6,544,483
374,600
-306
NSI
-47.54
79
177
AA310SP-043AG
6,544,483
374,600
-306
3.00m at 3.88g/t Au
93
-26
80
138
11.29m at 1.95g/t Au
99
AA310SP-044AG
6,544,483
374,600
-306
3.00m at 9.35g/t Au
115
-40
86
180
14.00m at 2.79g/t Au
121
AA310SP-045AG
6,544,483
374,600
-306
12.00m at 2.18g/t Au
108
-26
88
162
6.33m at 1.50g/t Au
123
AA310SP-046AG
6,544,483
374,600
-306
6.00m at 3.42g/t Au
118
-33
90
170
8.60m at 1.82g/t Au
131
AA310SP-18AR
6,544,481
374,600
-306
9.00m at 1.87g/t Au
200
-23
107
250
9.00m at 1.24g/t Au
212
AA310SP-19AR
6,544,481
374,600
-306
7.00m at 2.11g/t Au
165
-30
107
252
19.00m at 2.40g/t Au
206
AA310SP-20AR
6,544,481
374,600
-306
2.55m at 2.84g/t Au
131
-29
98
223
4.00m at 1.39g/t Au
145
33.50m at 0.96g/t Au
157
4.20m at 1.67g/t Au
195
6.00m at 1.10g/t Au
211
AA310SP-21AR
6,544,484
374,600
-306
22.10m at 2.13g/t Au
78
-30
68
131
AA310SP-22AR
6,544,484
374,600
-307
20.00m at 1.59g/t Au
94
-42
65
137
AA310SP-23AR
6,544,484
374,600
-307
10.80m at 1.12g/t Au
112
-54
66
167
AA310SP-24AR
6,544,484
374,599
-306
7.00m at 1.33g/t Au
81
-31
32
117
AA310SP-25AR
6,544,484
374,599
-307
9.00m at 1.16g/t Au
92
-45
33
129
AA310SP-26AR
6,544,484
374,599
-307
7.90m at 1.25g/t Au
99
-54
28
186
3.12m at 3.40g/t Au
111
AA310SP-27AR
6,544,485
374,599
-307
8.55m at 2.49g/t Au
104
-38
8
164.96
AA310SP-28AR
6,544,485
374,599
-307
16.32m at 4.06g/t Au
124
-47
1
188.66
AA310SP-29AR
6,544,482
374,600
-306
12.00m at 3.26g/t Au
146
-36
100
204
2.00m at 2.84g/t Au
170
AA310SP-30AR
6,544,482
374,600
-306
4.00m at 2.10g/t Au
139
-45
87
210
AA310SP-47AR
6,544,484
374,599
-307
26.05m at 1.57g/t Au
131
-66
24
309
AA310SP-48AR
6,544,481
374,600
-307
3.00m at 4.36g/t Au
138
-63
78
306
6.00m at 3.25g/t Au
144
21.00m at 2.15g/t Au
189
AA310SP-50AR
6,544,485
374,598
-307
9.00m at 1.36g/t Au
193
-68
1
330
3.50m at 2.06g/t Au
216
5.50m at 2.33g/t Au
222
5.00m at 6.20g/t Au
242
3.00m at 5.66g/t Au
251
AA310SP-51AR
6,544,482
374,599
-307
5.00m at 1.87g/t Au
171
-74
53
366
AA310SP-52AR
6,544,481
374,600
-307
5.00m at 3.05g/t Au
172
-65
94
382
7.30m at 0.96g/t Au
279
AA325SP-10AR
6,544,553
374,492
-322
8.00m at 3.67g/t Au
191
-68
43
271
5.30m at 2.11g/t Au
205
3.00m at 6.26g/t Au
229
AA325SP-12AR
6,544,553
374,492
-322
NSI
-64
99
373
AA325SP-13AR
6,544,553
374,492
-322
28.00m at 1.67g/t Au
123
-74
71
344
AA325SP-14AR
6,544,553
374,492
-322
16.00m at 1.64g/t Au
130
-74
9
337
33.00m at 2.17g/t Au
293
AAP13DD-05AR
6,545,063
374,100
21
NSI
-56
170
240
AASP22-85AG
6,544,544
374,502
-266
2.00m at 6.57g/t Au
10
-21
353
171
5.40m at 1.96g/t Au
122
AASP22-86AG
6,544,544
374,502
-266
NSI
-15
346
176
AASP22-87AG
6,544,545
374,501
-266
NSI
-17
339
241
AASP22-88AG
6,544,544
374,502
-266
18.00m at 1.86g/t Au
128
-28
352
179
AASP22-89AG
6,544,544
374,502
-266
22.60m at 2.86g/t Au
134
-34
352
184
AASP22-90AG
6,544,544
374,502
-266
21.41m at 3.65g/t Au
146
-31
344
197
AASP22-92AG
6,544,543
374,503
-266
17.00m at 2.08g/t Au
140
-47
5
192
AASP22-93AG
6,544,544
374,502
-266
8.00m at 1.87g/t Au
148
-44
353
191
4.00m at 4.44g/t Au
159
AASP22-94AG
6,544,544
374,502
-266
8.00m at 2.65g/t Au
159
-40
344
197
AASP325-01AR
6,544,556
374,496
-321
14.00m at 2.68g/t Au
123
-40
67
195
AASP325-02AR
6,544,555
374,495
-321
2.45m at 2.20g/t Au
178
-53
63
185
AASP325-03AR
6,544,555
374,495
-321
6.00m at 4.00g/t Au
116
-54
34
197
3.45m at 1.98g/t Au
132
AASP325-04AR
6,544,555
374,495
-321
NSI
-40
8
164
AASP325-05AR
6,544,555
374,495
-321
27.44m at 2.74g/t Au
119
-51
8
206
AASP325-06AR
6,544,555
374,495
-321
9.00m at 1.31g/t Au
137
-44
349
194
AASP325-07AR
6,544,557
374,491
-321
NSI
-22
346
183
AASP325-09AR
6,544,557
374,491
-321
25.00m at 2.89g/t Au
139
-25
339
297
12.00m at 0.82g/t Au
265
3.00m at 1.91g/t Au
283
Cowcill
LCLKNINC-01AR
6,543,075
375,384
-374
5.00m at 2.24g/t Au
116
17
8
203
LCLKNINC-02AR
6,543,074
375,384
-375
20.00m at 1.22g/t Au
111
0
8
189
LCLKNINC-05AR
6,543,074
375,384
-375
6.00m at 2.28g/t Au
91
-1
23
237
11.10m at 1.50g/t Au
203
LCLKNINC-06AR
6,543,069
375,387
-374
4.00m at 2.19g/t Au
90
23
43
134
LCLKNINC-07AR
6,543,069
375,387
-375
3.85m at 2.36g/t Au
77
-1
43
183
4.00m at 5.25g/t Au
135
LCLKNINC-08AR
6,543,069
375,387
-376
3.00m at 5.76g/t Au
41
-22
43
201
8.00m at 1.89g/t Au
139
2.00m at 5.50g/t Au
191
LCLKNINC-09AR
6,543,069
375,388
-374
6.55m at 1.27g/t Au
115
22
67
126
LCLKNINC-10AR
6,543,069
375,387
-375
7.00m at 1.48g/t Au
75
-1
67
188
LCLKNINC-11AR
6,543,069
375,387
-376
NSI
-22
67
171
LCLKNINC-12AR
6,543,069
375,387
-374
5.38m at 1.55g/t Au
33
19
86
128
12.00m at 1.15g/t Au
98
LCLKNINC-13AR
6,543,069
375,387
-375
3.63m at 2.14g/t Au
91
0
86
176
LCLKNINC-14AR
6,543,069
375,387
-376
NSI
-19
86
174
LCLKNINC-15AR
6,543,068
375,387
-374
NSI
34
54
160
Fletcher
EFDDSP1-50AE-W1
6,543,700
375,633
-502
2.00m at 5.70g/t Au
728
-33
230
846
FF475SP-61AEA
6,543,694
375,042
-473
5.00m at 1.24g/t Au
101
-55
235
906
8.40m at 1.43g/t Au
127
20.00m at 1.25g/t Au
159
39.00m at 1.33g/t Au
232
27.00m at 4.24g/t Au
472
13.00m at 1.58g/t Au
629
30.00m at 2.03g/t Au
657
6.00m at 1.76g/t Au
713
10.00m at 4.48g/t Au
725
10.00m at 3.56g/t Au
742
9.00m at 1.45g/t Au
767
2.38m at 1.47g/t Au
779
14.00m at 1.90g/t Au
801
FF475SP-64AE
6,543,693
375,042
-474
5.00m at 1.82g/t Au
259
-37
206
891
4.00m at 1.37g/t Au
420
8.00m at 3.78g/t Au
535
2.00m at 10.51g/t Au
568
WF440DD-36AE
6,543,647
375,059
-433
2.00m at 4.75g/t Au
189
-40
200
666
5.00m at 1.94g/t Au
235
15.00m at 1.51g/t Au
246
24.00m at 1.48g/t Au
271
13.00m at 2.43g/t Au
325
7.00m at 1.20g/t Au
421
17.00m at 1.03g/t Au
534
WF440DD-37AE
6,543,647
375,059
-433
5.00m at 2.61g/t Au
146
-47
190
852
21.00m at 2.03g/t Au
210
8.00m at 1.75g/t Au
237
8.00m at 2.70g/t Au
270
32.40m at 1.79g/t Au
292
2.05m at 34.41g/t Au
335
6.00m at 2.05g/t Au
341
31.00m at 1.69g/t Au
709
WF440DD-38AE
6,543,647
375,058
-434
6.00m at 2.13g/t Au
150
-48
200
771
3.00m at 2.46g/t Au
410
4.00m at 5.41g/t Au
560
WF440DD-52AE
6,543,649
375,057
-433
6.62m at 2.51g/t Au
351
-13
195
527
WF440DD-56AR
6,543,647
375,059
-433
NSI
-11
187
546
WF440DD-57AR
6,543,647
375,059
-433
NSI
-16
204
588
WF440VD-57AE
6,543,697
374,990
-437
4.00m at 1.52g/t Au
505
-34
278
879
8.00m at 2.96g/t Au
621
3.50m at 2.31g/t Au
646
27.00m at 1.95g/t Au
664
9.00m at 5.31g/t Au
708
6.00m at 5.21g/t Au
730
10.60m at 2.95g/t Au
741
4.28m at 1.69g/t Au
818
WF440VD-59AE
6,543,677
375,016
-437
NSI
-16
204
542
WF440VD-71AR
6,543,693
374,994
-438
2.00m at 2.65g/t Au
191
-23
228
474
14.00m at 3.13g/t Au
197
3.00m at 7.14g/t Au
229
WF440VD-72AR
6,543,693
374,993
-438
6.00m at 8.18g/t Au
193
-18
239
456
WF440VD-74AR
6,543,693
374,993
-438
9.00m at 4.01g/t Au
196
-28
240
573
15.00m at 3.80g/t Au
231
18.00m at 2.42g/t Au
281
8.00m at 2.67g/t Au
306
3.25m at 1.71g/t Au
443
6.20m at 2.52g/t Au
451
3.00m at 1.68g/t Au
463
9.00m at 6.51g/t Au
469
5.75m at 1.26g/t Au
496
5.00m at 2.46g/t Au
504
12.00m at 1.38g/t Au
512
7.00m at 1.43g/t Au
552
WF440VD-76AR
6,543,693
374,993
-438
NSI
-32
248
587
WF490DD-47AE
6,543,672
374,950
-484
16.00m at 5.56g/t Au
245
-49
262
952
7.00m at 1.59g/t Au
316
22.00m at 2.64g/t Au
368
8.00m at 1.10g/t Au
567
15.00m at 1.14g/t Au
624
9.00m at 2.53g/t Au
645
50.00m at 2.83g/t Au
661
Western Flanks
AW310SP-11AG
544,416
374,576
-309
3.00m at 6.99g/t Au
90
-22
223
177
10.99m at 3.03g/t Au
105
17.53m at 3.58g/t Au
127
AW310SP-12AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
6.80m at 1.03g/t Au
88
-28
214
216
15.00m at 1.90g/t Au
117
5.20m at 3.43g/t Au
151
AW310SP-13AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
7.00m at 3.17g/t Au
92
-20
212
177
9.00m at 1.78g/t Au
108
7.00m at 1.38g/t Au
124
6.00m at 8.25g/t Au
135
6.00m at 2.12g/t Au
145
AW310SP-14AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
5.00m at 1.24g/t Au
98
-16
203
180
6.00m at 2.31g/t Au
135
3.00m at 2.15g/t Au
156
AW310SP-15AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
3.70m at 2.77g/t Au
102
-22
197
204
17.60m at 2.18g/t Au
128
12.00m at 1.51g/t Au
155
15.00m at 1.98g/t Au
171
AW310SP-16AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
4.00m at 2.83g/t Au
102
-30
193
267
9.00m at 1.28g/t Au
172
3.40m at 2.92g/t Au
211
AW310SP-17AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
4.64m at 1.79g/t Au
112
-16
189
243
22.15m at 1.19g/t Au
163
AW310SP-18AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
5.00m at 1.44g/t Au
106
-23
189
240
4.00m at 1.49g/t Au
149
9.30m at 1.79g/t Au
156
18.00m at 1.57g/t Au
172
14.40m at 1.39g/t Au
216
AW310SP-19AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
11.51m at 1.63g/t Au
162
-32
188
250
9.00m at 1.92g/t Au
186
3.00m at 1.87g/t Au
199
11.93m at 0.83g/t Au
207
2.42m at 4.46g/t Au
222
AW325SP-02AG
6,544,551
374,491
-322
4.00m at 1.32g/t Au
66
-36
225
204
7.26m at 4.34g/t Au
79
23.00m at 1.96g/t Au
121
2.75m at 3.17g/t Au
159
AW325SP-03AG
6,544,551
374,491
-322
14.00m at 1.61g/t Au
65
-37
245
192
8.00m at 11.02g/t Au
132
AW325SP-04AG
6,544,549
374,491
-322
10.00m at 1.89g/t Au
74
-35
254
237
13.00m at 18.18g/t Au
124
23.00m at 1.52g/t Au
202
2.00m at 7.39g/t Au
233
AW325SP-05AG
6,544,551
374,491
-322
4.22m at 2.68g/t Au
71
-30
256
186
6.00m at 1.68g/t Au
112
AW325SP-06AG
6,544,551
374,491
-322
5.67m at 3.79g/t Au
68
-41
233
174
5.00m at 4.72g/t Au
83
11.00m at 1.30g/t Au
139
AWLINKDD-12AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
2.93m at 2.49g/t Au
110
-31
261
242
7.90m at 1.70g/t Au
185
2.00m at 2.78g/t Au
201
3.81m at 1.53g/t Au
215
AWLINKDD-13AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
11.00m at 1.51g/t Au
153
-25
259
165
AWLINKDD-14AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
2.00m at 6.79g/t Au
120
-40
257
200
5.00m at 2.11g/t Au
165
8.00m at 1.93g/t Au
179
AWLINKDD-15AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
8.03m at 101.72g/t Au
8
-34
255
180
6.20m at 1.24g/t Au
110
7.26m at 1.53g/t Au
156
11.25m at 2.09g/t Au
166
AWLINKDD-16AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
6.00m at 4.13g/t Au
8
-40
250
205
AWLINKDD-17AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
2.00m at 4.02g/t Au
99
-33
248
236
13.00m at 1.59g/t Au
132
2.00m at 7.31g/t Au
163
13.00m at 1.89g/t Au
176
5.00m at 3.11g/t Au
218
AWLINKDD-18AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
4.00m at 4.80g/t Au
91
-29
242
171
14.15m at 2.50g/t Au
120
AWLINKDD-19AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
3.13m at 8.42g/t Au
110
-36
241
191
10.78m at 1.76g/t Au
132
5.00m at 2.93g/t Au
159
16.82m at 1.21g/t Au
166
4.00m at 1.40g/t Au
186
AWLINKDD-20AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
21.00m at 2.17g/t Au
161
-44
236
237
13.00m at 3.39g/t Au
198
14.75m at 8.71g/t Au
214
AWLINKDD-21AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
2.00m at 4.95g/t Au
116
-39
233
200
2.00m at 5.48g/t Au
163
19.00m at 2.30g/t Au
170
AWLINKDD-22AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
7.00m at 1.40g/t Au
155
-34
227
207
7.35m at 1.46g/t Au
176
AWLINKDD-23AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
11.00m at 2.01g/t Au
155
-41
226
250
16.00m at 5.61g/t Au
171
AWLINKDD-23AGA
6,544,333
374,724
-286
10.00m at 2.62g/t Au
150
-42
226
252
26.00m at 3.21g/t Au
171
21.00m at 3.82g/t Au
205
AWLINKDD-24AG
6,544,333
374,722
-286
8.00m at 5.05g/t Au
138
-45
219
282
13.00m at 1.93g/t Au
162
55.50m at 4.51g/t Au
179
AWLINKDD-25AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
14.00m at 2.12g/t Au
153
-40
215
270
11.00m at 4.85g/t Au
170
6.00m at 1.86g/t Au
189
15.00m at 5.74g/t Au
208
7.00m at 3.72g/t Au
236
AWLINKDD-26AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
10.00m at 1.68g/t Au
139
-29
214
210
17.00m at 3.58g/t Au
174
AWLINKDD-27AG
6,544,333
374,724
-286
14.30m at 2.15g/t Au
13
-36
213
225
13.00m at 3.15g/t Au
140
4.00m at 58.44g/t Au
156
AWLINKDD-28AR
6,544,333
374,725
-287
8.50m at 2.07g/t Au
172
-56
224
405
2.00m at 5.37g/t Au
197
WW475SP-01AG
6,543,871
375,125
-470
17.00m at 3.59g/t Au
95
-1
249
177
22.00m at 2.50g/t Au
139
WW475SP-02AG
6,543,871
375,125
-470
4.35m at 1.39g/t Au
18
0
233
192
5.80m at 1.66g/t Au
125
WW475SP-03AG
6,543,871
375,125
-470
NSI
0
215
147
WW475SP-04AG
6,543,872
375,124
-470
9.00m at 1.11g/t Au
25
-11
273
285
4.25m at 2.35g/t Au
186
4.50m at 1.95g/t Au
193
WW475SP-05AG
6,543,872
375,124
-471
9.92m at 1.73g/t Au
130
-9
268
228
9.92m at 1.73g/t Au
130
7.43m at 2.32g/t Au
179
7.43m at 2.32g/t Au
179
WW475SP-06AG
6,543,872
375,124
-471
20.00m at 1.28g/t Au
12
-13
262
204
17.00m at 2.64g/t Au
102
18.37m at 4.91g/t Au
149
WW475SP-07AG
6,543,872
375,124
-471
13.73m at 2.74g/t Au
13
-13
255
174
5.00m at 2.03g/t Au
79
11.36m at 2.21g/t Au
91
19.00m at 2.22g/t Au
144
WW475SP-08AG
6,543,871
375,125
-470
4.00m at 1.30g/t Au
42
-14
223
159
9.00m at 1.80g/t Au
87
WW475SP-11AR
6,543,871
375,124
-471
4.45m at 1.58g/t Au
24
-40
223
293
WW475SP-12AR
6,543,871
375,124
-472
3.10m at 2.06g/t Au
29
-44
230
252
WW485SP-14AR
6,543,796
375,195
-485
10.60m at 1.03g/t Au
12
-43
247
281
WW485SP-15AR
6,543,796
375,195
-485
NSI
-38
244
243
WW485SP-16AR
6,543,796
375,195
-485
18.00m at 3.38g/t Au
159
-36
226
216
WWSP4-29AG
6,544,074
374,942
-398
15.20m at 1.96g/t Au
90
-34
253
260.5
9.95m at 4.00g/t Au
157
WWSP4-30AG
6,544,074
374,942
-398
13.00m at 1.70g/t Au
95
-38
252
260.6
8.00m at 1.21g/t Au
112
18.15m at 1.28g/t Au
137
25.80m at 1.78g/t Au
157
WWSP4-31AG
6,544,074
374,942
-398
6.90m at 372.32g/t Au
8
-36
248
282
5.10m at 4.05g/t Au
89
9.35m at 3.55g/t Au
97
11.00m at 2.53g/t Au
159
WWSP4-32AG
6,544,074
374,942
-398
12.00m at 5.13g/t Au
86
-38
243
261
4.00m at 2.98g/t Au
134
11.15m at 1.80g/t Au
154
WWSP4-33AG
6,544,074
374,942
-398
7.55m at 2.88g/t Au
90
-43
235
258
2.00m at 5.88g/t Au
130
27.00m at 3.28g/t Au
149
WWSP4-34AG
6,544,073
374,943
-396
3.50m at 3.24g/t Au
123
-42
228
267
18.70m at 2.76g/t Au
146
WWSP6-15AG
6,544,183
374,876
-418
2.00m at 4.08g/t Au
117
9
252
194
6.45m at 2.17g/t Au
132
8.90m at 3.49g/t Au
140
6.00m at 3.05g/t Au
155
WWSP6-16AG
6,544,184
374,876
-418
2.00m at 5.66g/t Au
136
7
272
227
3.00m at 11.85g/t Au
158
WWSP6-17AG
6,544,184
374,876
-418
6.00m at 2.97g/t Au
133
7
278
281
24.00m at 5.27g/t Au
170
21.00m at 1.40g/t Au
199
13.00m at 2.21g/t Au
223
8.00m at 2.52g/t Au
263
Two Boys
Two Boys
25TB096DDG23
6,487,915
379,577
90
NSI
-12
247
125.63
25TBDDG003
6,487,655
379,299
262
1.3m at 6.7g/t Au
60
-30
264
83.5
25TBDDG004
6,487,656
379,300
262
0.3m at 11.4g/t Au
71
-7
238
107.6
1m at 1.9g/t Au
79
25TBDDG007
6,487,655
379,299
263
3m at 4.1g/t Au
61
-3
237
86.9
0.7m at 1.3g/t Au
61
25TBDDG008
6,487,656
379,300
262
1m at 10.8g/t Au
79
-51
271
98.9
25TBDDG009
6,487,655
379,299
262
NSI
-6
210
69.03
25TBDDG010A
6,487,655
379,299
263
NSI
-5
221
80.8
25TBDDG013
6,487,655
379,299
262
NSI
-2
208
100.2
25TBDDG020
6,487,908
379,556
92
1.3m at 1.2g/t Au
152
-29
284
167.7
25TBDDG021
6,487,908
379,556
92
1.6m at 11.1g/t Au
133
-25
311
152.74
25TBDDG022
6,487,908
379,556
92
NSI
-30
309
149.6
25TBDDG023
6,487,909
379,556
92
NSI
-39
324
143.5
25TBDDG024
6,487,908
379,556
92
3m at 2.8g/t Au
115
-37
292
137.3
25TBDDG025
6,487,910
379,556
92
NSI
-9
256
161.69
25TBDDG026
6,487,910
379,556
92
NSI
-28
331
153
25TBDDG027
6,487,910
379,556
92
NSI
-37
331
159.9
25TBDDG029
6,487,910
379,556
92
NSI
-85
120
162.8
MURCHISON
All widths are downhole. Coordinates are collar. Grid is MGA 1994 Zone 50 for the Murchison. Significant = >5g/m for resources & >2g/m for greenfields exploration.
