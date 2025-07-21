Investor Update Webcast

June 2025 Quarter

PERTH, Western Australia, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) – Westgold or the Company) will lodge its June 2025 Quarterly Report with the ASX on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

Westgold advises that Wayne Bramwell (Managing Director & CEO), Tommy Heng (Chief Financial Officer) and Aaron Rankine (Chief Operating Officer), will present the results via webcast on Wednesday, 23 July 2025 at 10:00am AWST / 12 noon AEST, followed by a Q&A session.

To listen to the Webcast live, please click on the link below and register your details. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

JUNE 2025 QUARTERLY WEBCAST

Please log on a few minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Investor and media relations enquiries, Investor Relations, Kasun Liyanaarachchi, Group Manager Investor Relations & Communications, [email protected], +61 458 564 483; Media, Annette Ellis, Manager Communications & Corporate Affairs, [email protected], +61 458 200 039