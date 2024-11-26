WESTGATE ENERGY ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Westgate Energy Inc. ("Westgate" or the "Company") (TSXV: WGT), is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Selected financial and operating information should be read in conjunction with Westgate's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Westgate's website at www.westgateenergy.ca.

Financial & Operating Results Summary





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($'s, unless otherwise stated)

2024 2023 2024 2023 Production:









Oil bbl/d 97 36 90 18 Natural gas mcf/d 661 510 597 422 NGLs bbl/d 7 5 5 5 Total boe(6:1) 213 126 195 92











Revenue:









Crude Oil

746,176 322,601 2,075,051 439,337 Natural Gas

14,476 106,044 144,024 275,372 NGLs

33,750 31,636 97,272 92,455 Petroleum, natural gas and NGL sales

794,402 460,281 2,316,347 807,164 Processing income

3,783 - 7,936 - Total Revenue(2)

798,185 460,281 2,324,283 807,164 Royalties

(98,551) (60,554) (257,465) (109,261) Operating expenses

(363,264) (281,235) (1,065,091) (536,842) Operating Income (loss)(1)

336,370 118,492 1,001,727 161,061 Expenditures on exploration and evaluation

250,080 - 250,080 - Expenditures on property and equipment 3,413,834 93,800 4,333,412 93,800 Acquisition of property and equipment - - - 1,526,114 REALIZED PRICES(2)









Crude oil $/bbl 83.85 97.91 83.94 77.17 Natural gas $/mcf 0.24 2.26 0.88 2.38 NGLs $/bbl 56.18 70.29 67.62 65.81 Realized Price(2) $/boe 40.47 39.82 43.37 31.68 Processing revenue $/boe 0.19 - 0.15 - Royalties $/boe (5.02) (5.24) (4.82) (4.29) Royalties as a percentage of revenue(2) % 12 % 13 % 11 % 14 % Operating expenses $/boe (18.50) (24.33) (19.94) (21.07) Operating Netback(1) $/boe 17.14 10.25 18.76 6.32 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section within the MD&A for additional information. (2) Supplementary financial measure. Refer to the "Supplementary Measures" section within the MD&A for additional information on supplementary financial measures..

















Q3 2024 ("Q3/24") Highlights

Quarterly Production Growth – Achieved average daily production of 213 boe/d during Q3/24, exceeding Q2/24 by 10%.

Achieved average daily production of 213 boe/d during Q3/24, exceeding Q2/24 by 10%. Operating Netback (1) – Maintained an improved operating netback of $17.14 /boe, driven by a lower operating expense of $18.50 /boe.

Maintained an improved operating netback of /boe, driven by a lower operating expense of /boe. Successful Summer Drilling Program – Drilled two horizontal multilateral wells at core Killam property, both of which came on production in August and achieved peak production in October.

– Drilled two horizontal multilateral wells at core property, both of which came on production in August and achieved peak production in October. New Peak Corporate Production – Subsequent to the end of Q3/24, October production averaged 290 boe/d

Forward Planning at New Core Area

As previously announced, Westgate has acquired new lands in the Cold Lake Oil Sands area of Northern Alberta. Six sections (1,536 hectares) of mineral rights were acquired from the Crown and are prospective for multilateral horizontal drilling in the Mannville Stack. Q4 2024 is being spent on designing and planning a drilling program for these new lands which is expected to commence in Q1 2025. An updated 2025 capital budget will be provided in early 2025

Westgate's Differentiated Strategy

Westgate is focused on the emerging Mannville Stack fairway located in East-Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. This fairway is characterized by known accumulations of medium and heavy oil which are being 'unlocked' via the application of innovative drilling techniques that utilize multi-lateral horizontal drilling. Applying these multi-lateral drilling techniques has yielded some of the strongest oil well economics across Western Canada. The management team and board of Westgate have extensive experience building and leading successful energy companies in Canada. The collective successes of the leadership group share common characteristics: a strategy of targeting high-quality oil assets with large quantities of oil-in-place, and driving growth through successful drilling as well as strategic merger and acquisition opportunities. This proven blueprint of delivering shareholder value will be foundational to Westgate's strategy, positioning the Company as one of a select few pure-play, high-growth, publicly-traded junior oil companies focused on the Mannville Stack Fairway.

For more information, please visit www.westgateenergy.ca.

Reader Advisories

In this press release, all references to "$" are to Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information concerning Westgate Energy Inc., please contact: Dan Brown, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: [email protected]; Nick Grafton, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: 403.984.6724