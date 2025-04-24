WESTGATE ENERGY ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RESERVE ADDITIONS

CALGARY, AB, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgate Energy Inc. ("Westgate" or the "Company") (TSXV: WGT), is pleased to announce the filing of its audited financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The selected financial and operating information provided below should be read in conjunction with Westgate's audited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Westgate's website at www.westgateenergy.ca.

Financial & Operating Results Summary





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($'s, unless otherwise stated)

2024 2023 2024 2023 Production









Oil bbl/d 151 33 106 22 Natural gas mcf/d 732 437 631 425 NGLs bbl/d 5 4 5 5 Total boe/d 278 110 216 97











Revenue:









Crude Oil

1,159,167 272,172 3,234,218 711,510 Natural Gas

54,377 81,264 198,401 356,635 NGLs

29,137 25,844 126,409 118,299 Petroleum, natural gas and NGL sales

1,242,681 379,280 3,559,028 1,186,444 Processing income

3,267 13,404 11,203 13,404 Total Revenue(1)

1,245,948 392,684 3,570,231 1,199,848 Royalties

(158,081) (66,866) (415,546) (176,127) Operating expenses

(652,962) (345,366) (1,718,053) (882,208) Operating Income (loss)(1)

434,905 (19,548) 1,436,632 141,513 Expenditures on exploration and evaluation 2,336,887 - 2,586,967 - Expenditures on property and equipment 658,137 2,466,978 4,991,549 2,560,778 Acquisition of property and equipment - 11,683 - 1,537,797 REALIZED PRICES(2)









Crude oil $/bbl 83.42 89.36 83.75 90.60 Natural gas $/mcf 0.81 2.02 0.86 2.30 NGLs $/bbl 65.11 66.31 67.00 66.11 Realized Price(2) $/boe 48.60 37.43 45.06 33.41 Processing revenue $/boe 0.13 1.32 0.14 0.38 Royalties $/boe (6.18) (6.60) (5.26) (4.96) Royalties as a percentage of revenue(2) % 13 % 18 % 12 % 15 % Operating expenses $/boe (25.54) (34.08) (21.75) (24.84) Operating Netback(1) $/boe 17.01 (1.93) 18.19 3.99 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the "Advisories and Other Guidance" section within this press release for additional information, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Supplementary financial measure. Refer to the "Advisories and Other Guidance" section within this press release for additional information on supplementary financial measures.















Q4 2024 ("Q4/24") and Annual ("2024") Highlights

Average production volumes increased to 278 boe/d (54% crude oil) in Q4/24 compared to 110 boe/d (30% crude oil) in Q4/23, representing a 153% increase.

Achieved 2H/2024 production of 246 boe/d, in line with the previously guided 250 boe/d.

Achieved an operating netback (1) of $17 .01per boe in Q4/24, representing a $18.94 /boe increase from ($1.93) per boe in Q4/23.

of .01per boe in Q4/24, representing a /boe increase from per boe in Q4/23. Acquired new lands at Beaverdam that are prospective for horizontal drilling in the Mannville Stack, adding 40 multilateral drill locations.

that are prospective for horizontal drilling in the Mannville Stack, adding 40 multilateral drill locations. During 2024, the Company added 197.5 mboe of proved plus probable ("2P") reserves, a 31% increase from year end 2023, driven by organic additions. 2P reserves totaled 763.9 Mboe, proved reserves totaled 587.2 Mboe and proved developed producing reserves totaled 461.7 Mboe.

Forward Planning at New Core Area

As previously announced, Westgate plans to drill three wells on its newly acquired lands near Cold Lake Alberta. Drilling is expected to commence in mid-May 2025, pending the timing of county road bans being lifted. The three wells are expected to be on production in July 2025. This program will be funded using the recently closed credit facility.

Westgate's Differentiated Strategy

Westgate is focused on the emerging Mannville Stack fairway located in East-Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. This fairway is characterized by known accumulations of medium and heavy oil which are being 'unlocked' via the application of innovative drilling techniques that utilize multi-lateral horizontal drilling. Applying these multi-lateral drilling techniques has yielded some of the strongest oil well economics across Western Canada. The management team and board of Westgate have extensive experience building and leading successful energy companies in Canada. The collective successes of the leadership group share common characteristics: a strategy of targeting high-quality oil assets with large quantities of oil-in-place and driving growth through successful drilling as well as strategic merger and acquisition opportunities. This proven blueprint of delivering shareholder value will be foundational to Westgate's strategy, positioning the Company as one of a select few pure-play, high-growth, publicly-traded junior oil companies focused on the Mannville Stack Fairway.

For more information, please visit www.westgateenergy.ca.

Reader Advisories

In this press release, all references to "$" are to Canadian dollars.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's drilling and capital expenditure programs and the timing thereof; the performance characteristics of the Company's oil and natural gas properties; drilling inventory; the Company's objective and growth strategy; oil, NGLs and natural gas production levels; and the quantity of oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to the ability of management to successfully implement and execute its business plan, prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the timing and success of its future drilling plans and its ability to identify new drilling locations, the anticipated benefits of its relationships with the applicable Metis Settlements, the ability of the Company to integrate its current and proposed assets, drilling and production potential from its current and proposed assets and the Mannville Stack more generally, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its current and future obligations, assumptions regarding the ability to use multilateral horizontal drilling, including its expected decreased capital expenses and increased production benefits, the availability and cost of labour and services and the receipt of all necessary approvals.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the failure of management to successfully implement its business plan and/or the failure of such initiatives to yield the expected benefits and results, the failure of the Company to successfully implement its future drilling plans and identify new drilling locations, the accuracy of analogous information, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company's relationships with applicable Metis Settlements, the failure of the Company to successfully integrate its current and proposed assets and other risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tariff, tax, royalty and environmental legislation. Further important factors affecting forward-looking statements and management's assumptions and analysis thereof is available in filings made by the Company with Canadian provincial securities commissions available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Reserves disclosed in this press release are based on an independent engineering evaluation of the oil, NGLs and natural gas interests attributable to the Westgate assets prepared by Sproule Associates Limited effective December 31, 2024. The estimates of Sproule Associates Limited were prepared using guidelines outlined in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. The recovery and reserve estimates of oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. In accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities, a conversion ratio for conventional natural gas of 6 Mcf:1 bbl has been used, which is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, utilizing a conversion on a 6 Mcf:1 bbl basis may be misleading as an indicator of value as the value ratio between conventional natural gas and heavy crude oil, based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil, differ significantly from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf:1 bbl.

Drilling Inventory

Unbooked drilling locations in respect of Westgate's acquired new lands at Beaverdam are the internal estimates of Westgate based on the assets prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources (including contingent and prospective). Unbooked locations have been identified by the Company's management as an estimation of the Company's multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that Westgate will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and natural gas reserves, resources or production.

The drilling locations on which the Company will actually drill wells, including the number and timing thereof is ultimately dependent upon the availability of funding, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While a certain number of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by Westgate drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, the majority of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management of Westgate has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Advisories and Other Guidance

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures, including operating income (loss), operating netback, adjusted funds flow, total revenue, realized price, and royalties as a percentage of revenue which are not recognized measures under GAAP. Management believes these measures are useful for reporting purposes and for evaluating the consolidated financial position of the Company but cautions readers that these measures should not be considered as alternatives to measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers for these non-GAAP financial measures.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the cost of royalties and operating expenses from total revenue. Operating income (loss) is a component of operating netback, a non-GAAP ratio that management believes is a key industry benchmark and a measure of performance of the Company that provides investors/readers with information that is commonly used by other petroleum and natural gas producers. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the table under the heading "Operating Results" within this MD&A

Operating Netback

Operating Netback is a non-GAAP financial ratio calculated by dividing operating income (loss) by production volumes. Operating Netback allows management and others to evaluate the production results from the Company's assets. Management feels that operating netback is a key industry benchmark and a measure of performance of the Company that provides investors/readers with information that is commonly used by other petroleum and natural gas producers.

Total Revenue

Total revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding processing revenue to petroleum, natural gas and NGL sales. Management uses total revenue evaluate the cash flow generated from the Company's assets and believes it is useful to investors as a key industry benchmark and a measure of performance of the Company that provides investors/readers with information that is commonly used by other petroleum and natural gas producers. For a reconciliation of petroleum, natural gas and NGL sales, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the table under the heading "Operating Results" within this MD&A.

Realized Price

Realized price is a supplementary financial measure calculated as the revenue by product divided by the production by product and is a key industry benchmark and a measure of performance of the Company that provides investors/readers with information that is commonly used by other petroleum and natural gas producers.

