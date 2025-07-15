WESTGATE ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND CAPITAL MARKETS UPDATES

CALGARY, AB, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgate Energy Inc. ("Westgate" or the "Company") (TSXV: WGT), is pleased to provide an operational update following the drilling of its three-well program in the Beaverdam area of Alberta.

Drilling Results

The company has completed drilling of its previously announced three well program as of June 30, 2025. This involved constructing a new multi-well pad, drilling a stratigraphic test well, and drilling three horizontal wells that targeted three distinct Mannville Stack horizons. The first horizontal well targeted the McLaren and came in under budget. The second and third horizontal wells targeted the Colony and General Petroleum, respectively, and both were on budget.

The program was an operational success for the drilling of the stratigraphic test and the three horizontal wells. All three wells encountered their desired target zones, and oil shows were observed throughout the lateral section of all wells. Currently, the Company is constructing production facilities and expects to have the three wells on production by mid-August.

Management Commentary

We are very pleased with the operational success of our three well program. The stratigraphic test well confirmed our key zones of interest, and our team delivered the first wells in the area on or under budget. We're excited to bring these wells online and establish first production in our new Beaverdam area.

OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility

Westgate also announces that as of June 25, 2025 its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "WGTFF". The OTCQB is a trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies. As an OTCQB-listed company, investors will have access to Real-Time Level 2 Quotes for Westgate's shares on the OTC Markets Group websites.

In addition, the Company has received eligibility from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC Eligibility"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities in the United States. DTC Eligibility simplifies the trading process and enhances liquidity for U.S. investors by enabling shares to be traded electronically. These advancements reflect Westgate's commitment to increasing its visibility and accessibility among a broader base of investors in both Canada and the United States.

Investor Relations

Westgate has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with Epstein Research (Peter Epstein) pursuant to which Mr. Epstein will provide investor relations services to the Company for an initial six-month term commencing on May 29, 2025 in consideration for an aggregate of US$15,000 at a rate of US$2,500 per month. The Company has the right to renew the Marketing Agreement for an additional six months, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. In accordance with the terms of the Marketing Agreement, Mr. Epstein will work with the Company on preparing and disseminating social media commentary and producing monthly articles and commentary designed to develop a positive and productive profile for the Company within the marketplace. The Marketing Agreement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Epstein is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey and operates the Epstein Research website. Mr. Epstein does not own any securities of the Company nor any right to acquire securities of the Company. Mr. Epstein is an arm's-length party to the Company.

About Westgate

Westgate is focused on the emerging Mannville Stack fairway located in North-East Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. This fairway is characterized by known accumulations of medium and heavy oil which are being 'unlocked' via the application of innovative drilling techniques that utilize -various styles of horizontal drilling. Applying these horizontal drilling techniques has yielded some of the strongest oil well economics across Western Canada.

The management team and board of Westgate have extensive experience building and leading successful energy companies in Canada. The collective successes of the leadership group share common characteristics: a strategy of targeting high-quality oil assets with large quantities of oil-in-place and driving growth through successful drilling as well as strategic merger and acquisition opportunities. This proven blueprint of delivering shareholder value is foundational to Westgate's strategy, positioning the Company as one of a select few pure-play, high-growth, publicly traded junior oil companies focused on the Mannville Stack fairway.

For more information, please visit www.westgateenergy.ca.

In this press release, all references to "$" are to Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

