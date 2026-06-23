Western Financial Group Partners with Canada's Veterinary Leaders to Strengthen Protection for Clinics Nationwide

Canada's best insurance broker expands support for veterinarians through new national partnerships with CVMA and AMVQ

HIGH RIVER, AB, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group, widely recognized as one of Canada's best insurance brokers, is proud to announce new partnerships with the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) and l'Association Des Médecins Vétérinaires du Québec (AMVQ). Through these collaborations, Western becomes a preferred provider of business insurance and employee benefits for veterinary professionals and clinics across Canada. In Quebec, AMVQ members will be supported locally through HED Courtier en assurance, an affiliated partner of Western Financial Group operating in Quebec.

"The CVMA is pleased to partner with Western Financial Group to offer our members insurance and benefits solutions tailored to today's veterinary practice," said Dr. Tracy Fisher, President, Canadian Veterinary Medical Association. "Western's understanding of our profession will help support clinics and teams across Canada."

"The AMVQ is proud to offer its members insurance and benefits solutions with Western, thanks to its partnership with the CVMA. In Quebec, this offering will be supported by the local expertise of HED Insurance, providing commercial coverage and employee benefits to veterinary members across the province," added Dr. Valérie Bissonnette, President of the AMVQ.

Designed for the realities of veterinary practice, Western's insurance and benefits programs will help clinics navigate challenges such as rising operating costs, evolving workforce needs and day-to-day business risks. In Quebec, AMVQ members will receive local support through HED Courtier en assurance, providing expertise aligned with the provincial market.

"Veterinary clinics in Quebec face unique challenges, and it is essential that they have access to insurance solutions tailored to their unique needs," said Natalie Ayotte, President, HED Insurance Brokers. "We are proud to collaborate with the CVMA, the AMVQ, and Western Financial Group to provide Quebec veterinary professionals with local support and protection solutions designed to help safeguard their practices."

Partnerships with CVMA and AMVQ strengthen Western's national presence and deepen its expertise within veterinary medicine, helping more clinics access expert guidance and customized coverage from one of Canada's best insurance brokers.

These partnerships directly support Western's Compass strategy, a multi‑year growth and transformation plan focused on elevating the customer experience, expanding into specialized professional sectors, and doubling the organization's customer base over the next five years.

For more information please visit CVMA Insurance Program | Western Financial Group.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels. Western is a winner of the Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses in both 2025 and 2026. Proudly Canadian and accredited by the BBB (Better Business Bureau) with a A+ rating. Also recognized by customers through Google with a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do, it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information, contact Nichola Petts, PR Manager, [email protected]