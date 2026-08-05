Western Financial Group Recognized as a 2026 5-Star DE&I Employer by Canadian HR Reporter

National recognition highlights Western's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive

HIGH RIVER, AB, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Western Financial Group is proud to announce it has been named one of Canadian HR Reporter's 2026 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Employers, recognizing organizations across Canada that demonstrate outstanding commitment to fostering inclusive, equitable, and welcoming workplaces. Western earned an overall score of 4.36 out of 5 and an employee satisfaction rating of 87.13 per cent through the national benchmarking program.

The recognition reflects Western's continued investment in building a workplace culture where all team members feel they belong, are represented, and have opportunities to succeed. Since launching its DE&I program in 2020, Western has expanded its efforts through employee resource groups, learning and development initiatives, inclusive leadership practices, and community partnerships designed to create meaningful impact both inside and outside the organization.

"Inclusion isn't simply a program at Western, it's part of who we are and how we work," said Abby Thorsell, Western's SVP, People & Culture. "Being recognized as a 5-Star DE&I Employer is an honour because it reflects the voices and experiences of our people. We remain committed to fostering a culture where team members feel valued, heard, supported, and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work every day."

In February 2026, Western launched its new Culture & Purpose strategy, building on the foundation established through its DE&I program and expanding its focus to strengthen belonging, deepen community impact, and create equitable opportunities for employees, customers, and communities. The strategy focuses on four key pillars: Enabling Our Business, Empowering Our People, Engaging Our Customers & Communities, and Accountability & Impact.

A cornerstone of Western's inclusion efforts is its seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which create safe and empowering spaces for connection, dialogue, cultural awareness, and advocacy. The groups: Live Well, Pride, Black, Asian, AccessAbility, Indigenous, and Newcomers to Canada, are supported by executive sponsors and help strengthen a culture where employees feel connected and supported.

Western also invests in ongoing education through year-round DE&I learning programs, including courses focused on diversity, inclusion, allyship, psychological safety, and unconscious bias. In addition, the organization partners with the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) and works closely with community and multicultural organizations to advance inclusion and strengthen its connection to the diverse communities it serves.

"We know that diverse perspectives make us stronger," said Aleisha Apang, Western's Manager, Culture & Purpose. "By fostering an environment where people can learn from one another, contribute their unique experiences, and feel a genuine sense of belonging, we're helping build a stronger workplace and delivering better outcomes for our customers and communities."

Western continues to measure progress through employee engagement surveys, representation data, self-identification initiatives, and governance oversight from its Inclusion & Belonging Council and Executive Steering Committee. Women currently hold 75 per cent of leadership positions across the organization, reflecting Western's ongoing commitment to advancing equity and opportunity.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels. Proudly Canadian and accredited by the BBB (Better Business Bureau) with a A+ rating. Also recognized by customers through Google with a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Western was also selected as a Canadian Business Excellence Award winner in 2026 and 2025.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do, it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information: Nichola Petts, Manager - Media & Public Relations, [email protected]