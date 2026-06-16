Western Financial Group Celebrates Community, Football and Giving Back at Winnipeg Tailgate Event

With a nod to game-day tradition, the celebration combined tailgate-style festivities with community engagement, as attendees visited the branch and connected with the team. The event also signalled the full integration of the former Wyatt Dowling branded locations under the Western Financial Group name.

"It was a special day for our team and for the community," said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group. "We were proud to host community members, partners and football fans joining us. The event reflected what matters most to Western: creating meaningful connections, celebrating local pride and giving back in ways that make a real difference."

The newly rebranded Winnipeg branch served as the backdrop for the event. Manitoba Finance Minister Adrien Sala and President & CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Wade Miller were among those in attendance, underscoring both the significance of the milestone and the strength of the partnership beyond game day.

Western Communities Foundation Donation Presentation

As part of the celebration, the Western Communities Foundation presented a cheque for $25,000 to Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF) through its Quote for Hope initiative. Stefano Grande, President & CEO of the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, was in attendance to accept the cheque on behalf of CCHF.

The donation reflected Western's commitment to turning everyday insurance conversations into meaningful community impact. Through Quote for Hope, the Western Communities Foundation helps direct support to children's hospital foundations across Canada, with funds staying local to benefit kids and families in the communities where they are raised.

Photos of the ribbon cutting, community celebration, cheque presentation and special guests in attendance at the event can be found here.

The event brought Western's values to life in Winnipeg, combining celebration, partnership and philanthropy in one community-focused afternoon. As football season gets underway, Western remains committed to showing up for the people, organizations and causes that help communities thrive.

About Western Financial Group

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels. Proudly Canadian and accredited by the BBB (Better Business Bureau) with a A+ rating. Also recognized by customers through Google with a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do, it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities. Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit westernfinancialgroup.ca/ for more.

About Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Founded in 1930, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are a professional Canadian football team competing in the West Division of the Canadian Football League (CFL). Playing their home games at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Blue Bombers are one of the CFL's most iconic franchises, with 12 Grey Cup championships, including back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2021. Rooted in community and driven by a passionate fan base, the organization is committed to building a stronger Manitoba through football, youth programming, and meaningful community partnerships. For more information, visit bluebombers.com.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information, contact Nichola Petts, Manager - Media & Public Relations, [email protected]