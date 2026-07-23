Western Communities Foundation Marks 25 Years of Giving with Expanded Impact Across Canada

Over $735,000 donated, 200+ organizations supported, and continued investment in safe, inclusive communities

HIGH RIVER, AB, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Western Communities Foundation (WCF), the charitable arm of Western Financial Group, has released its 2025 Annual Giving Report, marking 25 years of community investment and highlighting another year of meaningful impact across Canada.

Western Communities Foundation 2025 Annual Giving Report.

In 2025, WCF donated $735,324 to 202 organizations, contributed more than 1,800 volunteer hours, and raised $341,627 through employee-led fundraising efforts. These efforts continue to reflect Western's commitment to strengthening the communities it serves and building safe, inclusive places where people can connect and thrive.

"As we step into our 25th year of giving, this report is a powerful reminder of what's possible when people come together with purpose," said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group and President of the Western Communities Foundation. "Across the country, our teams showed up for their communities, giving their time, energy and support to causes that matter close to home."

Highlights from the 2025 report include:

National Walk for Safe Places: Marking 20 years, the annual walk brought together employees and communities across Canada, raising funds and awareness to support safer, more inclusive spaces.

Marking 20 years, the annual walk brought together employees and communities across Canada, raising funds and awareness to support safer, more inclusive spaces. Health Sciences Centre Foundation Donation: A joint $100,000 contribution with Wawanesa supported surgical innovation and improved patient care in Manitoba.

A joint $100,000 contribution with Wawanesa supported surgical innovation and improved patient care in Manitoba. Grant a Wish National Toy Drive: Launched in 2025, the initiative collected more than 4,000 toys through 110 locations nationwide, supporting families during the holiday season.

Launched in 2025, the initiative collected more than 4,000 toys through 110 locations nationwide, supporting families during the holiday season. Indigenous Community Investment: $48,000 was invested in Indigenous infrastructure projects and bursaries, supporting community-led initiatives and 24 students across Canada.

$48,000 was invested in Indigenous infrastructure projects and bursaries, supporting community-led initiatives and 24 students across Canada. Community Infrastructure Grants: Nearly $185,000 supported projects such as playgrounds, community hubs, and accessibility upgrades that strengthen local communities and create safer spaces.

Nearly $185,000 supported projects such as playgrounds, community hubs, and accessibility upgrades that strengthen local communities and create safer spaces. Inspirational Bursaries: $84,000 awarded to 112 graduating high school students to support their next steps in education and training.

Throughout the year, employee-driven initiatives remained central to WCF's impact, with teams across Canada fundraising, volunteering, and supporting causes in their own communities--demonstrating Western's belief that strong communities are built through local action and shared responsibility.

"Through the Western Communities Foundation, our commitment to protecting what matters extends beyond insurance," said Rod Cunniam, Board Chair of the Western Communities Foundation. "We're proud to support the organizations and initiatives that make communities stronger, safer, and more connected."

To learn more about the Western Communities Foundation, visit westerngives.ca and view the full report at: westernfinancialgroup.ca/files/galleries/2025-WCF-AnnualReport.pdf

Western Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Communities Foundation, the non-profit arm of Western Financial Group, serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Emergency Support Fund for Canadian charities facing unexpected crises. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For more information: Nichola Petts, Manager - Media and Public Relations, [email protected]