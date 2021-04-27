Western Energy Services Corp. Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, AB, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2021. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following six nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld George S. Armoyan 69,053,166 99.81% 129,678 0.19% Donald D. Copeland 68,401,040 98.87% 781,804 1.13% Lorne A. Gartner 46,036,585 66.54% 23,146,259 33.46% Alex R.N. MacAusland 68,922,495 99.62% 260,349 0.38% Ronald P. Mathison 69,072,226 99.84% 110,618 0.16% John R. Rooney 68,401,040 98.87% 781,804 1.13%

The full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Western's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Western is an oilfield service company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Western provides well servicing and oilfield rental equipment services in Canada through its wholly owned subsidiary Western Production Services Corp. ("Western Production Services"). Western Production Services' division, Eagle Well Servicing provides well servicing, while its division Aero Rental Services provides oilfield rental services. Stoneham's division, Western Oilfield Services, provides well servicing operations in the United States.

SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.

For further information: Alex R.N. MacAusland, President and CEO, or Jeffrey K. Bowers, Senior VP Finance and CFO at 403.984.5916.

