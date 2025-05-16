WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CALGARY, AB, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Western Energy Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Western") (TSX: WRG) announces the appointment of Gavin Lane as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Western effective immediately.

Mr. Lane is being named as CEO, after serving as Interim CEO since January 31, 2025. Following the retirement of Alex MacAusland, the Western Board undertook a thorough evaluation process, including a comprehensive external search, prior to naming Mr. Lane as CEO.

Chairman Ron Mathison noted; "We are pleased to appoint Gavin Lane as CEO. We value his commitment to the Company, as well as the progress that Mr. Lane and his team are making on several key initiatives. We look forward to continued advances in the company's operations, safety processes, earning power and culture."

In conjunction with this appointment, Chantel Calancia will continue to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") while the Company initiates a formal search for a permanent CFO.

About Western

Western is a progressive energy services company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provides well servicing and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

For more information, please contact: Gavin Lane, Chief Executive Officer, at 403.984.5933.