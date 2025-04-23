WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR ELECTION RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 23, 2025. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following six nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Trent Boehm 27,723,507 99.96 % 10,446 0.04 % Colleen Cebuliak 27,724,485 99.97 % 9,468 0.03 % Tomer Cohen 27,722,147 99.96 % 11,806 0.04 % Lorne A. Gartner 27,727,689 99.98 % 6,264 0.02 % Ronald P. Mathison 27,728,221 99.98 % 5,732 0.02 % John R. Rooney 27,728,242 99.98 % 5,711 0.02 %

The full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Western's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Western is a progressive energy service company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provides well servicing and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.

For more information, please contact: Gavin Lane, Interim CEO, or Chantel Calancia, Interim CFO at 403.984.5916.