WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP WITH INFINITY METIS CORP.

CALGARY, AB , Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) is pleased to announce that it has, through its Eagle Well Servicing division, entered into a business relationship agreement with Infinity Métis Corp. ("IMC"). IMC is the business arm of the McMurray Métis Local 1935 and a wholly owned Indigenous business. IMC creates strategic partnerships with companies servicing the Wood Buffalo Region and beyond, advancing its vision to create work opportunities and support the social well being for the McMurray Métis members.

The purpose of the business relationship is to foster a long-term, cooperative relationship between Western and IMC by exploring and identifying opportunities for participation in employment, training and procurement in the area surrounding Fort McMurray, Alberta for the mutual benefit of the parties and fostering a positive relationship. The initial term of the arrangement is for five years and may be extended by mutual agreement.

Alex MacAusland, President and CEO of Western, said: "Our new relationship with IMC reflects our commitment to work collaboratively with members of the communities in which we operate, and in particular with members of local Indigenous communities. We look forward to working with IMC in and around Fort McMurray to explore the avenues that IMC oﬀers to further increase our expertise and provide services to our customers in the area."

About Western

Western is a progressive energy service company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provides well servicing and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.

For further information: Alex R.N. MacAusland, President and CEO, or Jeffrey K. Bowers, Senior VP Finance and CFO at 403.984.5916