WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. 2022 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western") (TSX: WRG) announces that it intends to release its 2022 first quarter financial and operating results after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

About Western

Western is an oilfield service company which provides contract drilling services in Canada through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provides well servicing, and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

For further information: please contact: Alex R.N. MacAusland, President and CEO, or Jeffrey K. Bowers, Senior VP Finance and CFO at 403.984.5916.