Due to the COVID-19 crisis, official languages minority communities (OLMCs) have experienced revenue reductions and financial hardship. With Western Canada's economy reopening, Francophone businesses and communities need assistance to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced a total of $2.1 million to support the relief and recovery of Francophone businesses across Western Canada.

This includes an investment of $1.8 million through the Economic Development Initiative for the Francophone Economic Development Organizations (FEDOs) across Western Canada to establish and administer the Pan-West Francophone Economic Development Fund to support small- and medium-sized businesses, organizations, and communities.

In addition to the establishment of this Fund, each of the FEDOs in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will also receive an additional $75,000 through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) to further enhance supports and services to Francophone businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Together, these investments are expected to serve over 2000 Francophone clients and generate 18 community-based projects across Western Canada.

"We are helping businesses and communities affected by the pandemic to meet the challenges they are facing in this new reality. Today's funding announcement is an additional boost for the Francophone community in the West to help it thrive and succeed in a post-COVID economy. We are working hard to help them come back stronger than ever."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Through these investments, we are making sure Francophone businesses have access to the supports and services needed to re-open and prosper in the recovery stage of this pandemic. WD's valued partnership with the Francophone Economic Development Organizations is working to create meaningful support for Official Languages Minority Communities and ensure inclusive participation in Western Canada's economy."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

In April 2001 , Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) welcomed the four Francophone Economic Development Organizations (FEDOs) to the Western Canada Business Service Network.

. FEDOs provide Francophone businesses with a wide range of support including training, business and community economic development, information services, marketing advice, networking and mentoring.

Since 2019, WD has invested over $6.6 million in Francophone entrepreneurs and organizations in Western Canada .

