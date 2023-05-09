Westbridge Renewable Completes Full Interconnection Study at its 221MWp Texas Solar Project

Significant Advance Underlines Commitment to Innovative, Sustainable Solutions in Key U.S. Market

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of full interconnection studies ("Interconnection Studies" or "FIS") for its wholly-owned Accalia Point Solar Project located in Cameron County, Texas, U.S. (the "Project"). The Company is currently working towards negotiation of an interconnection agreement with Sharyland Utilities, a Texas-based electric transmission utility, to advance the project towards its construction phase.

Stefano Romanin, CEO and Director of Westbridge Renewable commented, "The timely completion of the Accalia Point Solar project's interconnection and environmental studies represents a significant step forward in de-risking and advancing our first U.S. project toward commercialization. With the U.S. setting ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing renewable energy generation, and securing local energy production, solar energy developments are now recognized as indispensable.

The Inflation Reduction Act with its tax credits towards clean energy projects, makes us optimistic about the prospects in the region. We remain committed to identifying potential opportunities in the U.S., and to growing our U.S. portfolio as we continue to establish ourselves as a prominent North American player in renewable energy project origination and development."

The Accalia Point Project represents the Company's initial foray into the Solar PV market in the United States. The Project includes long-term solar leases covering approximately 1,120 acres of primarily cultivated farmland with an installed capacity of 221MWp.

The Interconnection Studies help determine the methodology and cost involved to interconnect the project to the local transmission owner's electric grid. Engineering fieldwork and environmental field studies were also completed and will be incorporated into the Project's final design and to comply with state and county regulations. The Project is anticipated to reach commissioning by Q2, 2025.

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. develops best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., and the UK. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its ESG minded investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

