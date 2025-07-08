Westbridge Renewable Energy Announces Launch of First Data Centre Project: Fontus, a 380+ MW Strategic Hub in Colorado

CALGARY, AB, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") a leading developer of utility-scale renewable energy and energy infrastructure, is pleased to announce the launch of its first data centre project, Fontus, located in Colorado, USA.

The 380-megawatt data centre campus marks Westbridge's strategic entry into digital infrastructure, underscoring its commitment to building sustainable, high-performance assets in high-demand markets. Fontus is situated in a strategic location near major urban centres with quick access to a key carrier-neutral fibre network hub, providing proximity to end users and strong network connectivity potential.

"Fontus represents a bold step forward for Westbridge as we leverage our core strengths in land origination, permitting, and grid infrastructure to enter the high-growth digital infrastructure market," said Stefano Romanin, CEO of Westbridge. "This is a natural extension of our renewable energy platform, and we're excited to bring clean, scalable computing capacity to one of the most dynamic markets in the U.S."

Project Highlights:

Name: Fontus Data Centre Project

Fontus Data Centre Project Location: Colorado, USA

Colorado, Size: 380+ MW

380+ MW Status: Land secured; environmental feasibility completed; fibre available

Land secured; environmental feasibility completed; fibre available Connectivity: Grid and natural gas interconnection process underway

Grid and natural gas interconnection process underway Strategic Value: Near key urban nodes and a regional data carrier hotel, enabling low-latency delivery and access to high-speed fibre networks

With the land acquisition completed and critical milestone assessments successfully evaluated, Fontus is now progressing through grid and gas interconnection approvals. The site offers a robust platform for future clean energy integration, including potential co-location with Westbridge's renewable power assets.

"Data centres are rapidly evolving as one of the most critical infrastructure classes that support the vast digital ecosystem1," added Romanin. "Fontus combines power, proximity, and scale — three essential ingredients for tomorrow's cloud and AI-driven applications."

Westbridge expects to provide further updates as project milestones are achieved, including anchor tenant engagement, final site design, and power procurement strategy.

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge originates, develops, operates and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects and other clean energy-focused development. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions: Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Italy. Westbridge delivers attractive, long-term returns by originating and developing an international portfolio of renewable energy assets to support increasing demand for energy and grid reliability. Management brings a strong track-record with a cumulative 40+ development projects worldwide. As one of very few listed, pure-play international solar and BESS development companies, Westbridge provides investors with access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects at the earliest stage of development, allowing them to benefit from the full development value chain. Westbridge aims to deliver clean, sustainable electricity and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

