Westbridge Renewable Energy Announces Share Consolidation

CALGARY, AB, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") a leading developer of utility-scale renewable energy and energy infrastructure, announces its intention to consolidate the Company's common shares.

The Company announces that its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"), subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or the "TSXV").

The Consolidation is being undertaken in order to position the Company for broader institutional investor participation, enhance trading liquidity, and support its long-term capital markets strategy. The Company currently has 101,149,851 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, it is expected that the Company will have approximately 25,287,462 Common Shares issued and outstanding, subject to rounding for fractional shares.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional interest in Common Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, in accordance with TSXV policies. The Consolidation remains subject to final approval by the Exchange. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. The effective date of the Consolidation, along with the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, will be announced in a subsequent news release once TSXV approval has been obtained.

"This share consolidation is a strategic step that supports Westbridge's broader growth trajectory and enhances our profile in public capital markets," said Stefano Romanin, CEO of Westbridge.

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge originates, develops, operates and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects and other clean energy-focused development. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions: Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Italy. Westbridge delivers attractive, long-term returns by originating and developing an international portfolio of renewable energy assets to support increasing demand for energy and grid reliability. Management brings a strong track-record with a cumulative 40+ development projects worldwide. As one of very few listed, pure-play international solar and BESS development companies, Westbridge provides investors with access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects at the earliest stage of development, allowing them to benefit from the full development value chain. Westbridge aims to deliver clean, sustainable electricity and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.westbridge.energy | Twitter | LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document contains forward-looking information and statements and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information also includes management's assessment of future plans and operations, that the Company will complete the Consolidation; that the Company will receive the necessary approvals to complete the Consolidation; that the number of Shares outstanding following the Consolidation will be consistent with the number set out herein; that the Consolidation will impact the Company as anticipated; and that the treatment of fractional shares will align with management's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including project milestone progress at Fontus, and should not be relied upon for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "potential", "will", "may", "could", "should", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete licensing and interconnection processes; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms or at all; risks relating to general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, policy and social uncertainties; changes in laws or market conditions; and the risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.

For more information, contact: Scott M. Kelly, Executive Chair & Director, [email protected], +1 416 998-4714; Paul Adams, Investor Relations, [email protected], +44 (0) 7765 245 892