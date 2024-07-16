West Fraser Donates $450,000 to Support CMHA's Resilient Minds® Program and Rural Mental Health

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Mental Health Association is pleased to announce an initial $450,000 contribution from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser"), a leading Canadian manufacturer of renewable wood building products. The funding will bolster the Canadian Mental Health Association's (CMHA) Resilient Minds® program and enhance mental health support in rural communities.

This contribution reflects West Fraser's commitment to fostering mental health awareness and resilience among its employees and the communities where it operates. The majority of West Fraser's manufacturing facilities are located in rural communities which can potentially be isolating with limited locally available mental health resources.

The allocated funds will be directed towards achieving two key objectives:

Trainings for Firefighters and Emergency Responders: West Fraser's investment will support the expansion of Resilient Minds® trainings in British Columbia and Alberta , aligning with the company's locations in these provinces. By facilitating funding to these regions, CMHA will be able to enhance its trainings and courses tailored specifically for 1,200 firefighters including volunteers, Indigenous emergency first responders and wildfire responders. Development of Rural Mental Health Strategy: As a result of West Fraser's support, CMHA will work with its federation to develop a rural mental health strategy. This strategy will address the unique challenges and barriers to mental health support in rural communities, aiming to improve access to services and promote mental wellness among residents.

"At West Fraser, we recognize the importance of prioritizing mental health and supporting the well-being of those in our communities," says Sean McLaren, President and CEO, West Fraser. "Through our contribution to CMHA's Resilient Minds®, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of firefighters, emergency responders and those fighting wildfires to provide them with the tools they need to support their mental health and continue the critical work they do."

The West Fraser gift will have a significant impact on CMHA's ability to deliver mental health support to rural communities affected by wildfires. The investment will be distributed across CMHA's Provincial Divisions and Branches in Alberta and British Columbia to support the implementation of the Resilient Minds® programming in communities where West Fraser operates.

"CMHA operates in dozens of rural communities across Canada, and we know that access to care can be particularly difficult in these areas," says Margaret Eaton, National CEO, CMHA. "CMHA is grateful for this substantial investment by West Fraser and thrilled to have them as partners in breaking down these barriers to mental health care and providing transformative support."

Resilient Minds® is a trauma and evidence-informed, peer-led psychological health awareness training program designed by and for first responders across Canada. Founded in 2016, Resilient Minds® started as a partnership between Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) and the Canadian Mental Health Association to develop a program in response to the concerning experiences of fire fighters and stress-related injuries. Resilient Minds® has supported thousands of fire fighters to safeguard their mental health, with the number growing each day across Canada.

"The Resilient Minds course has proven to be an invaluable resource for firefighters facing mental health challenges," says Roger Hollander, Regional Fire Chief of Cariboo Regional District. "Through this program, participants have gained essential skills and strategies to navigate difficult situations, manage stress, and build resilience in their daily lives. West Fraser's contribution has enabled us to reach a wider audience of firefighters and provided much-needed support to those in need."

To learn more about CMHA and the Resilient Minds® program, visit cmha.ca/resilient-minds. To support the life-changing work of CMHA, email [email protected].

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health federation in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and the Yukon. CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit cmha.ca.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy from responsibly sourced wood fibre. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit westfraser.com.

