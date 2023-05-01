Wendy's Canada celebrates one-year breakfast anniversary with fresh, flavourful breakfast sandwich

BURLINGTON, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Wendy's is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its breakfast launch in Canada with a fresh menu item. The new Egg BLT combines fresh ingredients that Canadians crave, with breakfast classics for the perfect breakfast sandwich. Wake up on the right side of breakfast with the new mouth-watering Egg BLT, now available nationwide for a limited time.

Wendy's Egg BLT (CNW Group/Wendy's Restaurants of Canada)

An Egg BLT sounds simple, but simple only works when you use fresh, high-quality ingredients. That's why Wendy's Egg BLT is made with a freshly-cracked Canadian grade A egg, Applewood smoked bacon cooked daily, juicy tomato, crunchy greenhouse-grown lettuce, and a slice of cheese, topped with creamy mayonnaise and served on a fluffy butter croissant featuring over 120 layers.

"We entered the breakfast game with a fresh take, disrupting the bland breakfast category with the made-to-order breakfast Canadians deserved," said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy's Company. "One year into serving breakfast, we continue to listen to our fans and bring high-quality menu items like the Egg BLT and Homestyle French Toast Sticks to freshen up morning routines."

Since the launch of Wendy's breakfast in Canada, breakfast croissant sandwiches remain a fan-favourite, inspiring the latest Egg BLT menu innovation. For those with a sweet tooth, the recently launched Homestyle French Toast Sticks, perfect for breakfast on-the-go, and Frosty-ccino™ which combines our signature-blend coffee with your favourite legendary chocolate or vanilla Frosty® flavour, also top the list of Canadian favourites.

"Our culinary team is constantly innovating based on what our fans want from their morning meals," said Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation, The Wendy's Company. "We're proud of our breakfast menu's strong foundation of quality ingredients including freshly-cracked eggs, 100% butter croissant and Canadian dairy to create menu items you won't find anywhere else."

Make breakfast a little brighter when you pair Wendy's made-to-order breakfast sandwiches with a cup of Wendy's Canada signature medium-roast coffee blend. In addition to the signature medium-roast coffee blend and Frosty-ccino, Wendy's fans can now enjoy refreshing Iced Coffee any time of the day. Slow steeped and blended with cane syrup and cream to be extra rich and super-smooth, and served over ice.

Set your alarm to try Wendy's new Egg BLT and other breakfast favourites! Order through the Wendy's mobile app, in-restaurant, or get Wendy's breakfast delivered through Uber Eats, DoorDash or SkipTheDishes.

Don't forget to earn Wendy's Rewards on your next order by signing up in the Wendy's app, available in the App Store or on Google Play.*

To browse the menu or find a restaurant nearby, visit order.wendys.com/location.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef**, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.Visit www.wendys.ca com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada.

*Wendy's app account registration required.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

SOURCE Wendy's Restaurants of Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Marcy McMillan, [email protected]; Alex Wilcox, [email protected]