Wendy's Introduces "The Plantiful" Plant-Based Burger in Canada

"Plant-based product offerings have become an expectation of Canadian consumers. We developed a flexitarian option the Wendy's Way — using high quality, flavorful ingredients — and this resulted in what we believe is the best plant-based burger available to Canadians," says Lisa Deletroz, Senior Director, Marketing, Wendy's Canada. "No one does food like Wendy's, and the idea of offering the same product as other competitors was simply not an option for the Wendy's Canada team."

The Plantiful patty is a pea-based protein and comes standard with lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato, mayonnaise, ketchup and a slice of cheese on a premium bun. As with all Wendy's sandwiches, The Plantiful is made-to-order so customers can customize theirs to include or exclude any ingredients.

Wendy's is ensuring that the evolving preferences of consumers are met with The Plantiful. As more Canadians crave new plant-based food options, Wendy's was thoughtful in its approach to create a product with the highest standards of taste and quality, all at an approachable price.

To try the new Plantiful burger at a Wendy's restaurant near you, visit order.wendys.com/location.

About Wendy's®

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @WendysCanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.,

1Made in Canada from imported and domestic ingredients.

