Wendy's Canada Introduces Greenhouse-Grown Lettuce in Full Canadian Menu

"At Wendy's, we are committed to using fresh ingredients, whenever possible, across our menu," says Lisa Deletroz, Senior Director, Marketing, Wendy's Canada. "The move to greenhouse-grown lettuce is part of our ongoing commitment to offer Canadians the highest quality, best-tasting ingredients. We know that greenhouse farms grow produce that hits the mark for freshness and delicious flavour every time. What's more, this transition will enable Wendy's to further support Canadian producers and the Canadian economy, while offering supply predictability and consistency."

Whole Leaf, the grower of Inspired Leaves, will provide the greenhouse-grown lettuce to all Wendy's locations in Canada. Located in Coaldale, Alberta, its greenhouse technology allows Whole Leaf to capture and reduce its water consumption by over 90 per cent compared to field grown lettuce. Whole Leaf also has an onsite process that captures waste heat and CO2 at the same time, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and allowing it to be completely self-sufficient for electricity and heating.

"We are proud to partner with Wendy's Canada on its initiative to supply zero-pesticide lettuce," says Rindi Bristol, Senior Director, Sales, Whole Leaf. "With more Canadians looking for sustainable products, this strategic partnership allows us to reach Wendy's customers all-year round with high-quality fresh produce alongside a brand that – like Inspired Leaves – is committed to quality and sustainability."

The Wendy's Canada core salad line-up includes the Apple Pecan Chicken Salad, Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad, Grilled Caesar Salad and Taco Salad. Wendy's favourite hamburger and chicken sandwiches, including the signature Dave's Single, will also be served with greenhouse-grown lettuce.

To try greenhouse-grown lettuce at a Wendy's restaurant near you, visit order.wendys.com/location.

