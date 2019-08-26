Wells Asset Management System Inc. and Dale Wells consent to termination as registrants

CALGARY, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has terminated the registrations of Wells Asset Management System Inc. and its principal, Dale Richard Wells, after receiving their voluntary consents.

In July 2018, Mr. Wells and Wells Asset Management System Inc., which operated as an investment fund manager and portfolio manager based in Lloydminster, Alberta, agreed to terms and conditions on their registrations because of significant concerns with the firm's compliance with securities laws. In early 2019, their registrations were suspended as the firm's funds were placed under a new fund manager. Mr. Wells and the firm have now consented to the termination of their registrations.

