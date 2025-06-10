ASC varies and extends Interim Order against GIC Capital Corp., Maljaars Financial Inc., Jeff Barrie Wilkie, and Robert Jacob Maljaars

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has varied and extended an Interim Order against GIC Capital Corp., Maljaars Financial Inc., Jeff Barrie Wilkie, and Robert Jacob Maljaars (collectively, the Respondents).



When the Interim Order was issued on June 10, 2024, ASC Staff were investigating whether the Respondents contravened Alberta securities laws. The ASC ordered that, for a period of 12 months, the Respondents cease trading in securities issued by GIC Capital Corp. and Maljaars Financial Inc.

Staff of the ASC issued a Notice of Hearing against the Respondents on May 13, 2025, alleging that the Respondents perpetrated a fraud on investors and failed to comply with the Interim Cease Trade Order. An appearance to set a date for a hearing will be held on July 15, 2025, in the ASC Hearing Room, located on the 5th floor, 250 – 5 Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta.

On June 6, 2025, the ASC varied the Interim Order to prohibit the Respondents from trading in all securities, and extended the terms to remain in effect until the proceeding initiated by the Notice of Hearing is finally determined or otherwise concluded. The ASC panel will issue reasons for its decision at a later date.

A copy of the Interim Order: Variation and Extension can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information please contact: For media inquiries: Tanja McMorris, Alberta Securities Commission, [email protected]; For investor inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free: 1-877-355-4488, [email protected]