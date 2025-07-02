ASC alleges Terrance Anthony Sweeney breached Alberta securities laws

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued a Notice of Hearing alleging that Terrance Anthony Sweeney perpetrated a fraud on investors and made misleading or untrue statements to ASC staff.

According to the Notice of Hearing, between January 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023, Sweeney raised approximately $222,800 from 15 investors. It is alleged that Sweeney told investors he would use their funds for foreign exchange trading, when in fact he misappropriated a significant portion of the funds to pay for personal expenses and for other unauthorized uses. The investors suffered substantial or total losses. It is further alleged that Sweeney provided false or misleading statements during an investigation with ASC staff.

These are allegations and have not been proven in a hearing.

An appearance to set a date for a hearing will be held on August 13, 2025 in the ASC Hearing Room, located on the 5th floor, 250 – 5 Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

