Wellness Begins Within: Four Seasons Holistic Approach to Nurturing Mind, Body and Beyond

Through thoughtfully curated global wellness experiences, Four Seasons properties around the world offer a diverse collection of expert-designed programs that nurture mind, body, nutrition, and sleep. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in self-care rituals that are rooted in local traditions, time honoured wellness practices and multi-sensory experiences. From transformative breathwork set against the serene landscapes of Europe to restorative sleep rituals infused with Thai botanicals, each journey is tailored to support holistic wellbeing.

Sleep is the Foundation of Well-Being

Restorative experiences designed for deep, rejuvenating sleep.

Charge Your Sleep - Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An : Featuring Yoga Nidra, body mapping, and personalized mineral diagnostics, this full-day program is a wellness blueprint for achieving long-term sleep improvement. Set in a tranquil beachfront sanctuary, this program blends Eastern healing practices with cutting-edge diagnostics for deep, sustainable rest.

Serenity Experience - Four Seasons Hotel Madrid: Known as "the art of rest," this experience wraps guests in aromatherapy, facial care, and deep body massage within a cocoon of purified air, offering scientifically informed sleep support in one of Europe's most elegant cities.

Rest and Reset - Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort: A comprehensive sleep optimization journey with WHOOP tracking, behavioral consultations, and spa therapy designed with Four Seasons scientific partner Sensei. This highly personalized program uses biometric data and expert insight to reset circadian rhythms and elevate sleep quality.

Full Moon Floating Sound Bath - Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong: This 60-minute sensory ritual invites guests to float beneath the full moon – on select lunar dates – as soothing sounds promote deep relaxation and inner peace. Seasonal refreshments—like ginger-date tea and coconut jelly with mango—enhance the experience poolside. For deeper restoration, the Empower From Within program offers 1.5 days of personalized therapies to improve sleep and well-being.

Connecting to Local Wellness Tradition

Global experts share ancestral knowledge for heightened well-being experiences.

Cacao Ceremony - Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica : An invitation to open your heart and explore a mystical ancestral Costa Rican ritual, this ceremony uses the power of cacao, breathing exercises, and guided meditation to transcend thoughts and connect with your true essence. Held in nature-rich surroundings, it reflects the deep spiritual lineage of the land and its healing plant traditions.

Bridal Hammam Event - Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul At The Bosphorus: Celebrate renewal through this symbolic and communal Turkish ritual, combining deep cleansing with cultural connection in a luxurious, private hammam setting that elevates both tradition and modern luxury. A fusion of cultural storytelling and modern spa elegance, this ritual creates lifelong memories in an opulent Ottoman-inspired setting.

Tierra Mar Massage - Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol: Inspired by the region's Kumiai tribe, this holistic experience begins with an energy cleanse using local herbs and fragrant incense. It continues with deep therapeutic work using hot obsidian stones and the traditional Mexican rebozo technique, delivering a powerful fusion of ancestral healing and modern wellness.

Escape to Taliouine - Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge: This treatment begins with an ultra-purifying exfoliation using the detoxifying body scrub Miel d'Ambre followed by a soothing cleansing with the orange infused shower milk. At the end of the ritual, the Jardin Mille Roses Spray moisturizes the skin, relieves tensions and regulates the body's energy. A facial cleanse and hair treatment are included in the 90 min treatment.

Mindful Movement, Elevated

From ancient traditions to modern modalities, movement becomes a mindful act of self-care.

Surfing with Tropicsurf - Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island: Part wellness, part adventure, this session lets guests tone body and balance while connecting with Seychelles' pristine marine environment. This surfing experience doubles as a moving meditation, turning ocean immersion into a playful yet centering wellness ritual.

Muay Thai Fit & Boxing - Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River: Offering both fitness and cultural insight, these martial arts experiences build strength, discipline, and confidence, taught by skilled trainers who preserve the art's heritage. Guests engage in authentic Thai training that enhances mental resilience while honoring national traditions in a world-class urban spa.

The Pearl Harmony - Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island: An inspiring Yoga session will open the senses and sediment thoughts through correct body postures by aligning body and mind. Immerse in a unique aroma blend of holistic face treatment for a radiant complexion and complete nourishment inside and out. Allow different healing frequencies to improve self-awareness and stimulate self-reflection while discovering a profound state of relaxation.

Optimum Performance – Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village: At the Centre for Health & Wellbeing, fitness is an essential tenet to sustained health and wellbeing. Whether tailored for a dedicated athlete seeking to elevate training or for someone beginning a more active lifestyle, this four-day, three-night luxury retreat is designed with performance in mind—leveraging the latest science and technology to deliver truly transformative results.

Nourishment with Intention

Food as fuel, flavour, and healing.

Nature Walk & Beach Picnic - Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo: An immersive half-day journey ending in a locally sourced, chef-curated beach breakfast combining movement, mindfulness, and nourishment. Set amid a private reserve, this experience weaves connection to land and local flavors into a meaningful wellness ritual.

Chi Longevity Clinic - Four Seasons Hotel Singapore: In a country at the forefront of longevity science, Chi Longevity Clinic brings cutting-edge wellness to Four Seasons. This medically licensed clinic offers evidence-based programs to slow biological ageing through advanced diagnostics and personalized health plans—enhanced by longevity-focused menus from the hotel's culinary team.

Petite Anse Wellness Journey - Four Seasons Resort Seychelles: This full-circle experience combines guided hikes, garden exploration, spa, and a hands-on Creole cooking session using local ingredients from a former fruit farm. Guests reconnect with the island's heritage through edible storytelling that nurtures both body and cultural curiosity.

Nutrition for Strength - Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort: A data-driven consultation that integrates VO2 max and body composition insights to personalize nutrition strategies backed by the scientific rigor of Sensei's philosophy. With guidance from elite wellness experts, guests gain clear, actionable insight into how to fuel their bodies for longevity and vitality.

Additionally, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr is set to open later this year, offering a serene sanctuary where traditional Moroccan rituals meet modern wellness practices.

