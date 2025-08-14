Four the Season: Four Seasons Unveils Inspiring Holiday Experiences to Spark Connection, Celebration, and Joy

From tropical Villas & Residence Rentals to city escapes and rustic mountain retreats, enjoy candlelit dinners under a canopy of stars, cozy cocktails by the fire, teddy bear tea parties that delight young guests, or visit festive rooftop villages buzzing with seasonal flavours and cheer. Every unique Four the Season experience is designed with guests in mind to spark joy and create memories that linger long after the holidays, whatever the celebration.

Festive Fun for All Ages: Create New Traditions, Together

Celebrate the season with family-first experiences that awaken wonder, laughter, and holiday connection

Indulge in Flavours of the Season

Four Seasons invites guests to gather, taste, and share in festive culinary creations

Raise a Cup, or a Glass, to Festive Moments

From spirited cocktails to artful afternoon teas, Four Seasons bars and lounges are serving up seasonal cheer through immersive beverage experiences designed to delight and inspire

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong – ARGO Christmas Cocktail Class : Shake up the season with a spirited eggnog workshop at ARGO, where guests craft both classic and crystal styles using locally distilled Botanical Spirit.

: Shake up the season with a spirited eggnog workshop at ARGO, where guests craft both classic and crystal styles using locally distilled Botanical Spirit. Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero – Glow Collection Cocktails : Inspired by Let's Glow SF , the city's vibrant projection arts festival, this trio of cocktails - the bold Ne-Glow-Ni, the Glow-Tini, a sparkling celebration in a glass and the cozy Glow-Toddy, perfect for chilly nights.

: Inspired by , the city's vibrant projection arts festival, this trio of cocktails - the bold Ne-Glow-Ni, the Glow-Tini, a sparkling celebration in a glass and the cozy Glow-Toddy, perfect for chilly nights. Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest – Herend Tea & Decor Workshop : Join bespoke paper artist Edina Németh for a hands-on decoration workshop against the elegant backdrop of the Royal Herend Afternoon Tea ceremony.

: Join bespoke paper artist Edina Németh for a hands-on decoration workshop against the elegant backdrop of the Royal Herend Afternoon Tea ceremony. Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River – Winter Wonderland Afternoon Tea : Step into a storybook-style library illuminated with twinkling lights, adorned with festive décor and filled with seasonal sweets to celebrate the holiday season.

: Step into a storybook-style library illuminated with twinkling lights, adorned with festive décor and filled with seasonal sweets to celebrate the holiday season. Four Seasons Hotel Beijing – Tio de Nadal Tea & Crafts : Guests are invited to decorate Tió logs and take part in festive games as part of the hotel's whimsical holiday tea experience, blending seasonal treats with playful Catalan -inspired traditions.

: Guests are invited to decorate Tió logs and take part in festive games as part of the hotel's whimsical holiday tea experience, blending seasonal treats with playful -inspired traditions. Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur – Tea + Tree Crafting: Enjoy a festive afternoon tea paired with a hands-on mini-Christmas tree crafting session, framed and ready to be brought home, led by Executive Pastry Chef Yann Roumanille .

Explore Enchanting Festive Installations

Experience winter's magic through festive markets, fireside rituals and lakeside ice rinks – creating moments to cherish

Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis – Nordic Village : Head to the hotel's rooftop for a festive holiday experience featuring European-inspired Christmas market pop-ups, seasonal cocktails, and dining in heated, Nordic-style cabins with sweeping views of the city skyline.

: Head to the hotel's rooftop for a festive holiday experience featuring European-inspired Christmas market pop-ups, seasonal cocktails, and dining in heated, Nordic-style cabins with sweeping views of the city skyline. Four Seasons Hotel Austin – Ice Rodeo : Glide across the hotel's ice-skating rink overlooking Lady Bird Lake or gather for a rinkside meal in a cozy cabin for up to six guests, complete with a festive holiday menu.

: Glide across the hotel's ice-skating rink overlooking or gather for a rinkside meal in a cozy cabin for up to six guests, complete with a festive holiday menu. Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Sante Fe – Fireplace Butler & S'mores : Warm up with s'mores and a private fireplace butler, who kindles the kiva hearth with aromatic piñon wood for the perfect winter evening.

: Warm up with s'mores and a private fireplace butler, who kindles the kiva hearth with aromatic piñon wood for the perfect winter evening. Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou – Life-Size Gingerbread House : Step into a life-size gingerbread house crafted from real gingerbread bricks and seasonal sweets - a deliciously festive centrepiece in the hotel's arrival lobby.

: Step into a life-size gingerbread house crafted from real gingerbread bricks and seasonal sweets - a deliciously festive centrepiece in the hotel's arrival lobby. Four Seasons Resort Marrakech – Festive Market: Wander through the resort's lively Festive Market, where handcrafted goods and interactive workshops led by local artisans bring Moroccan holiday spirit to life.

For more festive inspiration, read more here. For further details about Four Seasons properties or festive experiences, read here.

Contact:

Four Seasons

Emily Killion

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts