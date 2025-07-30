Four Seasons and ALAIN Announce New Standalone Beachfront Private Residences in Abu Dhabi

Extending the luxury brand's residential portfolio in the UAE, new luxury homes will blend coastal elegance with curated living on Saadiyat Island, one of the world's most sought-after beachfront destinations.

TORONTO and ABU DHABI, UAE, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons, the world's leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company, and ALAIN, a leading Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, announce a new standalone beachfront residential offering in the UAE, Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach, set to welcome homeowners in 2029.

Designed as an exclusive, gated beachfront community, Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach will offer a collection of ultra-luxury villas, beach mansions, a variety of suites, and penthouses. As one of the limited opportunities to own a home on Saadiyat Island's pristine shores, the development will cater to a discerning few seeking privacy, elegance, and timeless living.

"Building on the excitement and demand for Four Seasons residences in the region, this exceptional project presents a distinct coastal living experience, while perfectly complementing our urban offerings in the UAE," says Bart Carnahan, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "We are pleased to partner with ALAIN to introduce Four Seasons living in such a coveted beachfront community, while expanding our exclusive collection of standalone residences."

Known for its white sand beaches, cultural district, and luxury offerings, Saadiyat Island is ideally located a short drive from the centre of Abu Dhabi, combining the best of beachfront living with convenient access to art, music, entertainment, and more.

"Our partnership with Four Seasons reflects our commitment to creating world-class developments that enrich Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for exceptional residential experiences. As a city that proudly stands on the global stage, we seek partners who share our drive for excellence and our ambition to enrich every aspect of life here. Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach blends the island's pristine shores, cultural richness, and natural beauty to offer an exclusive, service-rich lifestyle designed for those who value privacy, elegance, and timeless living. At ALAIN, we are proud to support developments that elevate Abu Dhabi's premier residential landscape and reinforce its global appeal," said Khaled Haji Al-Khoori, Managing Director of ALAIN.

The launch of Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach will introduce a dynamic mix of living options, each providing a unique blend of luxury and lifestyle comprising of 56 luxury villas including limited beach mansions and 60 suites including penthouse and royal residences. The design for each has been inspired by beauty of the surrounding environment – seamlessly blending the architecture, interiors and landscapes.

Residents will exclusively and privately enjoy access to amenities including direct beach access, resident's lounge, pools, tennis and padel courts, spa and fitness facilities including a yoga and meditation studio, children's play areas, cinema, golf simulator and more. Outside of the residences, local attractions are a short drive away, including the Saadiyat Beach Golf Course, Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim and Louvre Abu Dhabi, international airports, and more.

In addition to the thoughtfully designed amenities, residents will enjoy a service-rich lifestyle marked by Four Seasons legendary care. Led by a Residences General Manager, a Four Seasons residential team will be dedicated to caring for residents and their most important assets, their home. From concierge, housekeeping, culinary and wellness services to ongoing property management, Four Seasons teams become an extension of the home to deliver a seamless lifestyle experience.

About ALAIN

Al Ain Asset Management (ALAIN) is a diversified investment group that operates in a variety of key growth sectors, including capital investments, real estate, hospitality and education. The company was established in 1996 with the mandate of contributing to the social and economic development and prosperity of the communities in which it operates. Today, Al Ain Asset Management has grown into a group of leading companies headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a diversified local and international investment portfolio.

ALAIN builds and manages exceptional residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments that enhance the lives of communities across the region. By fostering trusted partnerships and investing with care and cultural awareness, ALAIN delivers long-term value while contributing to economic and social prosperity.

Guided by a commitment to integrity, innovation, and operational excellence, ALAIN creates sustainable financial returns for its people, partners, shareholders, and the communities it serves.

For more information, visit www.alainam.ae or call 800 1144.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As a long-time leader in branded residences, Four Seasons currently operates 57 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with bespoke hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

