Welcoming Customers and Employees Back to Ontario Casinos & Charitable Gaming Centres

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and its gaming service providers are pleased to welcome back customers and employees to casinos and charitable gaming centres across Ontario as part of Step 3 of the provincial re-opening plan. The health and safety of customers, employees and the host gaming communities remains, as always, a priority for OLG and our service providers as these gaming facilities begin to resume business after so many months.

"OLG is pleased to see the Province's popular gaming facilities reopen to provide world class entertainment, dining options, and other amenities to adult Ontarians in a safe and secure environment," said Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "In partnership with our service providers, OLG is proud to contribute to the re-opening of the economy with health and safety as a top priority."

All gaming proceeds are reinvested in Ontario's quality of life including health, education and community-based infrastructure. Casinos and charitable gaming centres also create jobs locally, bring capital investment, help local charities and result in payments to host municipalities.

The re-opening of these gaming facilities is subject to enhanced safety measures such as:

Limiting capacity to not more than 50 per cent indoors and 75 per cent outdoors while maintaining physical distancing requirements;

Requiring all employees and guests to wear a face covering in indoor settings;

Adopting face coverings in certain outdoor public settings;

Screening guests with health-related questions upon entering the facility;

Positioning hand sanitizing stations throughout the gaming facility;

Offering enhanced cleaning and sanitization; and

Installing plexiglass barriers between employees and guests.

These requirements are aligned with the guidance of provincial and federal public health authorities.

For casinos and charitable gaming centres, re-opening is contingent on adopting a safety plan that is reviewed by local public health officials and submitted to the regulator, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). Re-opening dates for the casinos and charitable gaming centres are set and communicated by each service provider.

Please contact the casino or charitable gaming centres closest to you for more information on reopening details and health and safety requirements.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

