TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's (OLG) 50th anniversary celebrations are getting even bigger! To say thank you for 50 years of play, OLG is giving back to Ontarians with the launch of the Welcome to Wintario Contest, offering a chance to win a grand prize of $1 million, plus 50 secondary prizes of $1000, with no purchase required.

OLG's Welcome to Wintario 50th anniversary celebrations kicked off in June to commemorate five decades of play, community support and lasting impact. Since 1975, OLG has handed out more than $59 billion in lottery prizes alone and, with the help of our players, delivered approximately $62 billion back to Ontario to support priorities like health care, amateur sport, charities and more. Now, we're bringing even more excitement and winning moments to players across the province.

"This is more than a contest — it's a celebration of the players who have made the last 50 years possible," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "With 100 per cent of our profits staying right here in Ontario, our players have helped reinvest billions back into our province, and that is something we can all be proud of. This contest is our way of saying thank you and giving back to players in a fun and exciting way."

Running from August 18 until October 19, 2025, the Welcome to Wintario contest is free to enter and open to all Ontario residents aged 18 and older. Limit one entry per person. Full contest rules and entry details are available at wintariocontest.olg.ca.

OLG promotes responsible gambling and is committed to helping players create and maintain smart play habits. OLG's PlaySmart program helps players enjoy games in a responsible way.

Celebrating 50 years of wins and giving back! OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $62 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

