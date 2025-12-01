Lottery Gifts Are for Grown-Ups Only

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The holidays are all about sharing joy and surprises with family and friends. But when it comes to lottery tickets for kids, it's time to channel your inner Grinch. Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) reminds parents and caregivers that lottery tickets are a form of gambling and should never be given to children or minors.

It's easy to think of lottery tickets as a quick, fun stocking stuffer -- but they're designed for adults. Just like the Grinch learned that the holiday season isn't about things, we need to remember that holiday cheer doesn't come from risky gifts. Joy in "Whoville" comes from togetherness -- not from introducing children to habits that can lead to problems long after the holidays. If you're buying lottery products as gifts, make sure those who receive them are at least 18 years or older.

Why does this matter? Research shows that early exposure to gambling can increase the risk of future problems. That's why OLG and its partners offer free resources to help families make informed choices:

YMCA Youth Gambling Awareness Program (YGAP) – A free service funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care that educates youth on gambling risks and promotes healthy decision-making.

– A free service funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care that educates youth on risks and promotes healthy decision-making. Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) – Gambling , Gaming and Technology Use Program – Offers tools and training for service providers addressing problem gambling , gaming, and internet addiction.

– Offers tools and training for service providers addressing problem , gaming, and internet addiction. Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) – An independent non-profit providing information on gambling prevention, including resources for teens and young adults.

You can also visit PlaySmart.ca, OLG's education hub, for easy-to-understand facts about games, odds, and randomness -- plus links to support services.

This message is part of OLG's ongoing support for the Holiday Campaign led by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), promoting the global reminder that lottery products are never suitable for children -- during the holidays or any time of year. So, keep your "holiday heart three sizes too big" with family, kindness, and memories -- and by saying "no" to risky gifts such as lottery tickets for children.

Celebrating 50 years of wins and giving back! OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $62 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca Follow on X @OLG_ca

Find us on Facebook/Instagram @OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca

With you every step of the play

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE OLG

OLG MEDIA RELATIONS, 1-888-946-6716