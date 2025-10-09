TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is giving back to communities across the province with the help of its players. Through the WINTARIO50 Community Contest, a province-wide initiative honouring OLG's 50-year history of supporting Ontario, more than $1 million was distributed across all 26 Ontario United Way regions.

Launched as part of OLG's 50th anniversary celebrations, the WINTARIO50 Community Contest commemorated five decades of play, community support and lasting impact while paying tribute to the lottery game that started it all – WINTARIO. Players who purchased a WINTARIO50 lottery ticket could then enter the WINTARIO50 Community Contest for a chance to win a personal prize, and also an opportunity to nominate a United Way region for a chance for it to win up to $250,000.

Thanks to the enthusiastic participation from our players, every United Way region in Ontario received a prize, with two regions awarded a grand prize of $250,000.

$250,000 United Way Greater Toronto $250,000 United Way Halton & Hamilton $50,000 United Way Durham Region $50,000 United Way Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District $50,000 United Way Waterloo Region $50,000 United Way East Ontario $50,000 United Way Elgin Middlesex $50,000 United Way Simcoe Muskoka $50,000 United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent $50,000 United Way Thunder Bay $50,000 United Way North East Ontario $50,000 United Way Oxford $5,000 United Way Brant $5,000 United Way Bruce Grey $5,000 United Way Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry $5,000 United Way Kawartha Lakes $5,000 United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin $5,000 United Way Haldimand & Norfolk $5,000 United Way Hastings & Prince Edward $5,000 United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington $5,000 United Way Leeds & Grenville $5,000 United Way Niagara $5,000 United Way Northumberland $5,000 United Way Perth-Huron $5,000 United Way Peterborough & District $5,000 United Way Sarnia-Lambton

"Giving back to communities across Ontario is at the heart of what we do," said Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "And what better way to honour that legacy than by inviting our players to help us do just that through this contest. We're pleased to partner with United Way to further support communities across the province."

"United Way Greater Toronto is so very grateful for this partnership with OLG. This gift will continue to support a network which strengthens our social safety net, creating lasting impact in the Peel, Toronto and York Region, whether by providing warm clothing for homeless individuals, healthy snacks for children in after-care programs, or a safe space for women escaping violence," said Heather McDonald, President & CEO, United Way Greater Toronto.

"We are incredibly grateful to the OLG and our local community for helping United Way Halton and Hamilton win $250,000 through the WINTARIO50 Community Contest! This amazing support will go directly toward strengthening vital social service programs across Halton and Hamilton, making a big impact for our most vulnerable neighbours. Thank you for standing with us united in ACTION to build a stronger, more caring community," said Brad Park, CEO United Way Halton and Hamilton.

Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $62 billion for the people and province of Ontario, which has helped support provincial priorities such as health care, the treatment and prevention of problem gambling, support for amateur athletes, and other initiatives.

This year, OLG is celebrating the people and communities that have shaped its winning story over the past five decades. To learn more about OLG's 50th anniversary celebrations visit www.olg.ca/Wintario.

Celebrating 50 years of wins and giving back! OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $62 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

