TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is giving back to communities across the province with the help of its players. Through the WINTARIO50 Community Contest, a province-wide initiative honouring OLG's 50-year history of supporting Ontario, more than $1 million was distributed across all 26 Ontario United Way regions.
Launched as part of OLG's 50th anniversary celebrations, the WINTARIO50 Community Contest commemorated five decades of play, community support and lasting impact while paying tribute to the lottery game that started it all – WINTARIO. Players who purchased a WINTARIO50 lottery ticket could then enter the WINTARIO50 Community Contest for a chance to win a personal prize, and also an opportunity to nominate a United Way region for a chance for it to win up to $250,000.
Thanks to the enthusiastic participation from our players, every United Way region in Ontario received a prize, with two regions awarded a grand prize of $250,000.
|
$250,000
|
United Way Greater Toronto
|
$250,000
|
United Way Halton & Hamilton
|
$50,000
|
United Way Durham Region
|
$50,000
|
United Way Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District
|
$50,000
|
United Way Waterloo Region
|
$50,000
|
United Way East Ontario
|
$50,000
|
United Way Elgin Middlesex
|
$50,000
|
United Way Simcoe Muskoka
|
$50,000
|
United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent
|
$50,000
|
United Way Thunder Bay
|
$50,000
|
United Way North East Ontario
|
$50,000
|
United Way Oxford
|
$5,000
|
United Way Brant
|
$5,000
|
United Way Bruce Grey
|
$5,000
|
United Way Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry
|
$5,000
|
United Way Kawartha Lakes
|
$5,000
|
United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin
|
$5,000
|
United Way Haldimand & Norfolk
|
$5,000
|
United Way Hastings & Prince Edward
|
$5,000
|
United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington
|
$5,000
|
United Way Leeds & Grenville
|
$5,000
|
United Way Niagara
|
$5,000
|
United Way Northumberland
|
$5,000
|
United Way Perth-Huron
|
$5,000
|
United Way Peterborough & District
|
$5,000
|
United Way Sarnia-Lambton
"Giving back to communities across Ontario is at the heart of what we do," said Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "And what better way to honour that legacy than by inviting our players to help us do just that through this contest. We're pleased to partner with United Way to further support communities across the province."
"United Way Greater Toronto is so very grateful for this partnership with OLG. This gift will continue to support a network which strengthens our social safety net, creating lasting impact in the Peel, Toronto and York Region, whether by providing warm clothing for homeless individuals, healthy snacks for children in after-care programs, or a safe space for women escaping violence," said Heather McDonald, President & CEO, United Way Greater Toronto.
"We are incredibly grateful to the OLG and our local community for helping United Way Halton and Hamilton win $250,000 through the WINTARIO50 Community Contest! This amazing support will go directly toward strengthening vital social service programs across Halton and Hamilton, making a big impact for our most vulnerable neighbours. Thank you for standing with us united in ACTION to build a stronger, more caring community," said Brad Park, CEO United Way Halton and Hamilton.
Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $62 billion for the people and province of Ontario, which has helped support provincial priorities such as health care, the treatment and prevention of problem gambling, support for amateur athletes, and other initiatives.
This year, OLG is celebrating the people and communities that have shaped its winning story over the past five decades. To learn more about OLG's 50th anniversary celebrations visit www.olg.ca/Wintario.
Celebrating 50 years of wins and giving back! OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $62 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.
SOURCE OLG
