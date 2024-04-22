MONTREAL, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - On April 18, Omnia Technologies, Groupe HD, and Kastello Immobilier celebrated the inauguration of SUMA rental condos. A new chapter unfolds in Montreal's urban landscape. Designed as a community with a human dimension, SUMA offers a perfect balance between forms and volumes, harmoniously combining indoor living space and openings to the outside to provide its residents with an unparalleled living experience.

SUMA, a residence of 66 condos spread over 7 floors, embodies elegance and practicality. Every detail has been carefully considered to meet the daily needs of its residents, offering maximized and inspiring spaces where well-being is at the heart of every moment.

Nestled in a privileged location in the heart of Montreal, SUMA offers its residents breathtaking views of the illuminations of the Jacques Cartier Bridge, Mount Royal, and the dynamism of downtown. Being front row to fireworks becomes a reality for SUMA residents, who also benefit from proximity to three lively neighborhoods, making SUMA the new sought-after destination within Montreal's vibrant revival.

"We are delighted to present the SUMA rental project, a perfect fusion of elegance, proximity, and quality of life," says Jean-François Beaulieu, President of Omnia Technologies. "This new rental project fits perfectly into the vision of this booming neighborhood and will provide future residents with high-quality homes close to services, shops, and public transportation," adds Thomas Dufour, co-president of Groupe HD. "Kastello is proud to participate in this project with Groupe HD and Omnia Technologies and to take over property management upon the opening of SUMA. This is part of our business model on a human scale to create strong trust relationships with our partners and tenants by offering high-quality living environments," mentions Eric Fortin, president at Kastello.

Beyond the proximity offered by its central location just meters from Papineau metro station, SUMA stands out for its zen aesthetics and sleek style, offering its residents a new cocoon where they can recharge and thrive.

The partners on this project, Omnia Technologies, Groupe HD, and Kastello Immobilier, bring their expertise and commitment to creating an exceptional residential community that redefines the standards of urban living.

For more information on SUMA and to discover all the project details, please visit the official website: sumacondos.com

Summary of the SUMA Rental Condo Project:

66 rental condos spread over 7 floors

Prime location (Papineau metro station) offering panoramic views of the Jacques Cartier Bridge, Mount Royal , and downtown Montreal

, and downtown Indoor parking

Rooftop terrace

BBQ and dining areas

Loggia balcony

Sleek style, zen aesthetics, and maximized spaces for daily well-being

Project partners: Omnia Technologies, Groupe HD, Kastello Immobilier

About the partners

Omnia Technologies

For more than 35 years, OMNIA has specialized in construction and development of residential, industrial and commercial projects. Led by Jean-François Beaulieu and his seasoned professional team, OMNIA distinguishes itself by its courteous service and the quality of its work, always placing the needs of its customers at the heart of its achievements. Thanks to its know-how and integrity, the company has successfully managed numerous large-scale projects. Its portfolio includes the Imperia, Enticy, Eli and Snowdon condominium projects. omniatechnologies.com

Groupe HD

Groupe HD is a Quebec-based company specializing in real estate investment, development, construction, and management. Its ambition is to redefine tomorrow's housing by designing and building large-scale real estate projects that meet the needs of communities and municipalities. To date, the company is involved in a dozen projects totalling over 3,000 residential units, divided between condominiums and multi-tenant buildings. Groupe HD is constantly rethinking and adapting its methods to create integrated living spaces for today's and tomorrow's generations. groupehdimmobilier.ca

Kastello Immobilier

Kastello is an investment firm that was founded in 2018 by the Fortin family and is now well known in Quebec's entrepreneurial sector. Its subsidiary Kastello Immobilier Inc. specializes in residential real estate investment and particularly in the acquisition and management of its residential rental properties and their development in partnership with real estate developers. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily made up of residential rental properties with a long-term holding objective. kastello.ca

