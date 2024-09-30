MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Omnia Technologies and Fiera Real Estate are pleased to announce another partnership, this time for the development of the Le Balt real estate project located at 333 Boulevard René-Lévesque E. When completed, the project will offer 131 urban rental condos spread over 15 floors.

Thanks to this collaboration, we are convinced that this development will enrich Montreal's urban fabric, enhance the attractiveness of the neighbourhood and help meet the housing needs of today's market.

Le Balt (CNW Group/Omnia technologies)

" We're proud to be starting work on Le Balt. With its timeless design, it's a living space that will offer future tenants everything they need. We opted for a streamlined architecture that emphasizes functionality, design and comfort in the heart of an iconic Montreal neighbourhood," says Jean-François Beaulieu, President of Omnia Technologies.

The project's common areas have been meticulously designed so that each tenant can enjoy urban life to the full. These areas include a rooftop terrace offering incomparable views of Montreal, a fitness room and an interior courtyard. Located close to Old Montreal, this development will give tenants the opportunity to be inspired by the area's bustle. They will also benefit from proximity to public transport lines and access to services for an active and stimulating lifestyle.

Pierre Pelletier, Senior Managing Director and Head of Development and Debt at Fiera Real Estate, commented: "We are very excited to be collaborating again with Omnia Technologies on this ambitious project. The Balt represents an exceptional opportunity to enrich Montreal's urban fabric and offer quality housing in the heart of the city."

The project's ground-breaking ceremony will take place on Wednesday 02 October.

For more information about Le Balt and to receive a sneak preview of all the project details, please visit: https://baltcondos.com/en

Summary of the Le Balt project :

131 rental condos on 15 floors

Developers : Omnia Technologies

Financial partner: Fiera Real Estate

Architects : DKA and Simard Architecture

Designers : InnéDesign and IssaStudio

*Amenities and communal areas are subject to change.

About the partners:

Omnia Technologies

For over 35 years, OMNIA has specialized in the construction and development of large-scale residential, industrial and commercial projects. Led by Jean-François Beaulieu and his team of seasoned professionals, OMNIA stands out for its courteous service, its 360° expertise and the quality of its work, with the needs of its clients at heart. Today, the company has millions of square feet under construction and over a billion dollars in development. Its diversified portfolio of projects includes Imperia Condos, Enticy Condos, Eli Condos and Snowdon, among others. omniatechnologies.com

About Fiera Real Estate

Fiera Real Estate is a leading investment management company with offices in North America and Europe, and a team of over 80 employees. The firm manages over C$10.2 billion of commercial real estate globally through a range of funds and accounts as at June 30, 2024. The highly diverse nature of its portfolio – geographies and asset types – combined with a range of high-quality strategies provides investors with opportunities to diversify their exposure and customize their investment experience within the real estate asset class. Fiera Real Estate is wholly owned by Fiera Capital Corporation, a leading independent asset management firm with more than C$158.9 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2024. ca.fierarealestate.com

Disclosure

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates. These statements reflect current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions with respect to future events and are based on information currently available. Although based upon what Fiera Capital and its affiliates believe to be reasonable assumptions, there is no guarantee that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There is no obligation for Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Omnia technologies

For further information, please contact: Sixtine Nottebaere, Marketing Manager, 514.618.2909, [email protected]