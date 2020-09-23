Canadian Movie-Lovers Come Back to the Theatre, Consuming More than 460 Million Kernels of Popcorn and Nearly 60,000 Hot Dogs at Cineplex Theatres since Canada Day!

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Going to the movie theatre is a great Canadian pastime, and Canadians have shown how much they missed the big screen experience. Cineplex, one of Canada's leading entertainment and media companies, announced this week that over 1.5 million guests have returned to its theatre and entertainment venues since re-opening coast-to-coast. Canadians are coming back to the big screen in a big way!

Canadians have always loved the movie theatre experience for fun and escape, and are jumping right back in (safely, of course)! Not only have Canadians been catching their favourite classics and the latest flicks since reopening, they have also been indulging in delicious concession items. Since July 1, guests across the country consumed more than 460 million kernels of popcorn, more than 16 million fluid ounces of fountain pop, and nearly 60,000 hot dogs! Even with the popularity of its famous concessions delivered through SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats, Canadians were clearly missing movie snacks.



"There's only one true theatre experience for movie-lovers—and that's watching the films they love on the big screen," says Dan McGrath, Chief Operating Officer, Cineplex. "Our guests want amazing sound, giant screens and incomparable cinematic experiences like UltraAVX, IMAX, D-BOX and 4DX. No phones ringing. No video conference calls. No one knocking at the door. It's just you and the movie in all its cinematic glory."

Canadian movie-lovers can enjoy some highly-anticipated films this fall. Cineplex theatres are currently showing exciting new releases such as Tenet, The New Mutants, Unhinged and The Broken Hearts Gallery. Movie-goers can also look forward to the highly anticipated Bond film No Time to Die in theatres as well as Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984. Tickets and showtimes are available at Cineplex.com or on the Cineplex app.

While providing the magic of the big screen to Canadians, Cineplex's top priority continues to be the health and safety of its employees and guests while creating a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment. All theatres have enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place as well as procedures to allow for physical distancing both inside and outside of its auditoriums.

For more information, visit Cineplex's landing page which outlines the Company's safe reopening plans. To learn more about The Rec Room and Playdium locations safety protocols, visit The Rec Room's new health and safety landing page and Playdium's new health and safety landing page.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Media Relations contact: Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director, Communications, [email protected]

