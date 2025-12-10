Cineplex Reports November Box Office Results

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $43.8 million for November 2025.

Period 2024 Box Office (i) 2025 Box Office (i) 2025 as a Percentage of 2024 October $34,031 $29,886 88 % November $48,918 $43,819 90 % Q4 to date $82,950 $73,705 89 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

November was a month of magic and record-breaking moments at the box office. The month opened with Predator: Badlands, which achieved the highest opening weekend in franchise history and is now the top-grossing installment in the franchise. Audiences embraced the film with an impressive 76.6% of box office revenue generated through Cineplex's wide range of premium experiences.

The momentum continued with Wicked: For Good, which surpassed the opening of its predecessor from last November and dazzled audiences delivering the second largest domestic opening of 2025. Zootopia 2 followed with an impressive debut becoming the largest animated opening of the year and outperforming the original film, which went on to become a billion dollar title worldwide. Rounding out the top four films for the month was Now You See Me: Now You Don't, distributed by Cineplex Pictures.

Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2 surpassed the Canadian performance of last November's releases of Wicked and Moana 2. However, November 2024 also benefited from the outstanding success of Gladiator II, which contributed to an exceptionally strong month in the prior year.

"With major successes across sci-fi, musicals and animated films, and the strong demand for our premium formats, we are attracting audiences of all demographics," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Looking ahead, Avatar: Fire and Ash, the highly anticipated third chapter in the blockbuster Avatar franchise, arrives this December, followed by The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, The Housemaid, and Anaconda. With this exciting slate still to come, we anticipate an exceptional finish to the fourth quarter."

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 171 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), , alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

