Wicked: For Good Delivers Spellbinding Pre-Sales Ahead of Its Opening Weekend

Guests can also enrich their experience with Cineplex exclusive merchandise including the Glinda Bubble LED Popcorn Tub, Emerald City Popcorn Tub, The Grimmerie Popcorn Tin and Wicked themed GRIPPR™ cups. Cineplex VIP Cinemas guests can also enjoy Wicked: For Good themed cocktails like the Emerald City Twist and Popular Pink Punch, each available in limited edition cocktail cups.

"The Wicked: For Good pre-sale is a testament to the power of great storytelling and the enduring appeal of the big screen. We are proud to welcome Canadian Wicked fans and movie lovers of all ages, to experience this spectacular film in our theatres," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "With strong momentum heading into the holiday season, we believe the sequel is poised to be one of the biggest films of the year."

Tickets for Wicked: For Good are on sale now. Visit Cineplex.com or the Cineplex app for locations and showtimes.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 171 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and/or information in this news release (identified by words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "expect" and words and expressions of similar import suggesting future performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions made by Cineplex and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond Cineplex's control. A comprehensive discussion of risks that may impact Cineplex can be found in Cineplex's public reports and filings, including those described in Cineplex's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 ("AIF"), and the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("Annual MD&A"), which are available under the Company's profile on Sedar+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as actual operations and results may vary materially from the beliefs, expectations and anticipations, expressed in such forward-looking statements. Cineplex does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Cineplex

Investors: Rayhan Azmat, Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Development & Financial Planning and Analysis, [email protected]; Media: Michelle Saba, CPIR, Vice President, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]