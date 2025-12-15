Get Ready for More Fun, More Memories, More Play: Cineplex Reveals New Playdium Opening at Vaughan Mills

New Playdium will feature a Ropes Course, Wall Climbing, Laser Tag, Bowling, over 70 Games and Tasty Food and Drink Options

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, is opening its latest Playdium location in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the fifth Playdium location has already begun, with opening targeted for summer 2026. At Playdium, guests can immerse themselves in more than 70 games and attractions, including wall climbing, a ropes course, duckpin bowling, and Gel Blasters Nexus, a dynamic team experience that combines the best of laser tag and paintball for fast-paced, competitive fun. When it's time to recharge, Playdium offers guests delicious food and drinks ranging from quick bites to hearty meals.

"Opening next summer, Playdium Vaughan Mills is the ultimate playground, with more attractions under one roof than any other Playdium in Canada," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Located in the heart of a vibrant, fast-growing community, we're creating a destination where friends and families can build lasting memories while enjoying an incredible range of immersive attractions, amusement games and great food."

"We're proud to welcome Playdium to Vaughan Mills, adding an incredible entertainment destination to one of Canada's most dynamic shopping and lifestyle hubs. This partnership reflects our commitment to creating spaces where people from near and far can come together for shopping, dining, and now, unforgettable fun," commented Joanne Ross, Vice President, Retail Property Management, Ontario at JLL Canada.

Spanning over 24,000 square feet, the new vibrant space is designed for fun, welcoming players of every skill level, from casual competitors to high-score heroes. And when it comes to food, Playdium doesn't play around, serving savoury crowd pleasers like burgers, pizza, poutine, sandwiches, nachos and fries, plus sweet treats and drinks to celebrate every victory. With private rooms available, it's also the perfect place for birthday parties, team outings, and any large group looking to celebrate and play together.

