Hockey Icon Teams Up with Canada's Leading Ready-to-Eat Meal Delivery Service to Inspire a Tasty, Convenient Lifestyle

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - WeCook, Canada's premier ready-to-eat meal delivery service, is proud to announce hockey icon and beloved personality P.K. Subban as its first-ever brand ambassador. Known for his energy, passion, and commitment to excellence, Subban embodies WeCook's mission to empower Canadians to lead healthier, more balanced lives with delicious, ready-to-enjoy meals.

P.K. Subban (CNW Group/WeCook) P.K. Subban and Chef Gabriel Drapeau (CNW Group/WeCook)

"Partnering with WeCook was an easy decision," said P.K. Subban. "As someone constantly on the go, I know the importance of good nutrition, quality ingredients, and convenience. But most importantly, I believe that simple, great-tasting food has the power to fuel your day and keep you at your best. WeCook makes it effortless to enjoy satisfying, flavourful meals without sacrificing time or quality, and I'm excited to share that with Canadians."

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Quebec-based WeCook as it continues to amplify its footprint across Canada, with a focus on expansion in the Ontario market. By teaming up with one of the country's most iconic athletes with strong ties to both provinces, WeCook aims to connect with Canadians seeking convenience without sacrificing quality or culinary inspiration.

The partnership will kick-off with a new signature WeCook meal, P.K.'s Power Bowl, featuring grilled chicken marinated in local maple syrup and red hot buffalo sauce, served with a bright and fresh sweet potato casserole, steamed broccoli, brown rice and beans. Developed in collaboration with WeCook's Executive Chef, Gabriel Drapeau, this flavourful and balanced meal will be available for four consecutive weeks starting March 16, 2025 and return periodically throughout the year, offering a perfect blend of nutrient-dense macro-ingredients for busy individuals who want to energize their day.

"P.K. is a foodie, so to have him join the WeCook family just makes sense," said Michel Gagné, CEO, WeCook. "His drive, authenticity, and dedication to community align perfectly with our values at WeCook. We're thrilled to have him on board to help us inspire people across the country to embrace a tasty and more convenient way of living."

As part of his role, Subban will also participate in various marketing campaigns, including digital content, social media activations, and exclusive events aimed at inspiring Canadians to make WeCook an essential part of their routines.

About WeCook

Established in 2013, WeCook quickly became a leader in the ready-to-eat market, offering chef-inspired meals, snacks, and beverages. Committed to simplifying mealtime without compromising on quality or taste, WeCook delivers fresh, nutritious meals directly to customers' doors. With an outstanding growth of 1,000% since 2020, the company created more than 400 jobs, solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner. Based in Montréal with 2 production centres, WeCook annually delivers over 4.5 million meals in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Their weekly menus of 15 meticulously crafted recipes embodies the care WeCook puts into providing fresh and flavourful ready-to-eat meals to an ever-growing number of Canadians.

