MONTREAL, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Determined to strengthen its position as the ready-to-eat market leader in Canada, Montreal-based WeCook is proud to announce the appointment of Jean Bédard to its Board of Directors. A true pillar of the food industry, Mr. Bédard joins WeCook at a pivotal moment in its national expansion and strategic transformation.

Michel Gagné, CEO of WeCook (left) and Jean Bédard (right). (CNW Group/WeCook)

"At WeCook, we're building the future of ready-to-eat meals. To achieve this, we surround ourselves with the best talent," said Michel Gagné, CEO of WeCook. "Mr. Bédard's expertise, combined with our innovative vision, will help accelerate our growth and further raise industry standards."

Through his strategic insight, Mr. Bédard will support WeCook in its expansion and diversification projects, sharing his expertise with a team deeply focused on development.

"Supporting local entrepreneurs is part of my DNA. WeCook is a local company with an ambitious and forward-thinking vision. I'm proud to contribute to the rise of such a dynamic company," said Jean Bédard.

With this new appointment, WeCook reaffirms its commitment to redefining the ready-to-eat experience in Canada. Amid strong and sustained growth, the company is multiplying initiatives: launching new product lines, investing in technology, and expanding into new markets.

About Mr. Bédard

President and CEO of Groupe Grandio — one of Quebec's largest restaurant alliances — Jean Bédard is a respected business leader in the food service industry and a committed community figure. For over 30 years, he successfully led Groupe Sportscene (La Cage - Brasserie Sportive, Moishes, etc.), now known as Groupe Grandio. A graduate of HEC Montréal and a Chartered Professional Accountant by training, he is renowned for his entrepreneurial instinct and his ability to grow and elevate local brands.

About WeCook

Founded in 2013, WeCook is the leader in ready-to-eat meals, offering freshly delivered meals, snacks, and beverages across Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. With 1,000% growth since 2020 and more than 400 jobs created, the Montreal-based company operates two production centers and delivers 4.5 million meals annually. Its weekly menu of 15 thoughtfully crafted recipes reflects its commitment to quality, flavor, and simplicity.

SOURCE WeCook

Media Contact: Jean-Maxime St-Hilaire, Flanagan Relations publiques, [email protected], 438 492-3811