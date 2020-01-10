Webware.io and Retail Council of Canada (RCC) Announce Partnership

RCC provides members with new digital services to improve their competitive edge

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Webware.io announced a partnership with Retail Council of Canada (RCC), that will provide RCC members with exclusive digital services at exceptional rates.

Through Webware.io, RCC's independent retail members especially will now be able to learn and more easily enter the digital space, build their online channel, and market their products to a broader audience.

RCC members receive a 17% discount on the charges for website set-up, design, and build. The exclusive offer also includes a 23% discount on the monthly fees for Webware.io's full digital toolkit and services, including 24/7 support, hosting of website, and more.

"For businesses to be successful online, they need more than a website. They need a robust online strategy that does not require a large investment of their time," says Cory York, founder and CEO of Webware.io, "In the last three years, Webware has helped more than 10,000 small business owners enter and grow a successful online presence. Extending our expertise to RCC members will enable us to help even more business owners leverage the digital space to take their business to a new level."

"We are very excited to welcome Webware as our digital partner," says Sonny Brar, Vice President Member Relations and Education. "We're committed to providing Canadian retail business owners with business solutions that will make running their business as easy and successful as possible. Giving our members access to Webware's.io state-of-the-art digital expertise and all-in-one technology platform will enable our members to stop worrying about their online presence and focus on their business."

About Webware.io

Webware.io is a complete digital toolkit designed to help small businesses easily navigate the online world. Webware's technology and services are used by IBM, Kernels Popcorn, Staples Canada, and over 10,000 businesses across 400 cities in North America. With Webware.io, a business has access to the technology and support required to get online and become successful. The toolkit includes a website and e-commerce platform, social media management, email marketing, blogging, search engine optimization (SEO), reputation management, and more. Visit webware.io for more information.

About Retail Council of Canada (RCC)

Retail is Canada's largest employer with 2.1 million Canadians working in the industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $377 billion in 2018. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC proudly represents more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants.

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

For further information: Colin Asuncion, [email protected] | 416-467-3758, Retail Council of Canada

